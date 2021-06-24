Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to the home, authority figures, and parents, particularly father figures.

The Moon will remain in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which intensifies our need to work and make the future what we want it to be.

Neptune retrograde begins on Friday in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

As a generational planet, Neptune intensifies themes of fantasy, dreams, and spirituality.

If your birthday is on June 25, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are curious, chatty, and sociable. You love to be around people and find humor in the quirkiness of human behavior.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include English singer/songwriter George Michael, English novelist George Orwell, and American singer/songwriter Carly Simon.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Look within, Aries. Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of spirituality, hidden enemies, and karma.

Keep a notebook by the bed this month to capture your dreams. Their symbolism will provide insightful meaning to your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your charm and inner light shine brightly, Taurus. Don't hide it.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of friendships, networking, and astrology.

This is the perfect time to get out there and try new things. New people can come into your life and help you to discover opportunities that you truly want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Finally, that next big thing you've hoped for is coming your way.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of career and social status.

There's no time like the present to aim high. Your limitations are only illusions and challenges to overcome. Apply for jobs you want. What's possible is opening up to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've always wanted to go back to school, Cancer, then apply. Who knows what could happen?

Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of higher learning, education, and personal beliefs.

This is your time to go deep within and to let yourself be happy by doing what you truly want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you understand no longer can control you, Leo. Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of shared resources, secrets, and taboos.

Fears come to the surface and cause you to see the world through honest eyes and clarity.

Be respectful of the truth as it reveals itself to you. It's not for you to judge but to accept with open arms.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A soulmate or the love of your life may enter your life but first, care about your inner needs and desires.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of commitments and marriage.

This is a time for inner work and self-exploration. Knowing yourself well will give you the heart to receive the type of love you deserve.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Anything is possible once you set your mind to do it, Libra. Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of daily duties and health.

Make important changes to your life that you have felt are needed.

Don't be afraid to ask for help or to reach out for things that you were rejected from receiving in the past. Times change and you may get lucky.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Let your heart open, Scorpio. Dating, meeting new people are all something to hope for even if you've not had luck with love.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of creativity and romance.

Don't let the past get you down or thinking that you need to give up. Put yourself out there and see what happens next.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Healing can happen at any time, Sagittarius, and people can surprise you by changing after you thought they could not.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of home and the family.

Yours may be going through some important transitions that will reset the rest of the year.

Apologies can come or and a new leaf can be turned by an adult who has been difficult to be around.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Speak your future, Capricorn. Words have manifestation potential so choose yours wisely.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of communication and travel.

Say what you really hope to experience this summer, and don't let any negative self-talk get in the way of your imagination.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can have the things you want, Aquarius. Even if the past made you think that you could not.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of money and personal property.

Your dream house, the place you want to be, all those things are possible, but first, believe in your potential and work hard to make it happen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Get to know yourself again, Pisces. The time is now to reconnect with that side of you that you forgot.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces begins and it changes things in your solar house of identity and personal development.

Spend time with yourself. Treat your body and mind with TLC. You're the best person to show yourself some love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.