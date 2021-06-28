July 2021 Monthly Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Your monthly horoscope for all zodiac signs is here with an astrology forecast for July 2021.

What does your monthly horoscope this July have in store for your zodiac sign?

July is packed with meaningful astrological events that affect all zodiac signs in unique ways.

We've got a beautiful New Moon in Cancer on the 9th to look forward to, Venus in Leo on the 21st, Jupiter in Pisces (started in June and ends on July 28), and Mercury shifting three times - once in Gemini to start, then in Cancer from the 11th through the 27th, and rounding it out in Leo, which will end in August.

At present, we're in Cancer, and that will change on the 22nd when we begin to experience the Sun in Leo, and a Full Moon in Aquarius event on July 23rd.

Bam! Can you feel the power? Let's see how this cosmic powerhouse of a month will affect your zodiac sign.

Monthly horoscope for July 2021, by zodiac sign: Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Presently, you've got Mars in your house of passion and lust, which should make for some rather interesting situations during the month of July.

Look forward to an upgrade in your love life - if you are partnered, and if you're single and looking - you have a very good chance of attracting someone - if not several people - who will want to experience whatever it is that you have in mind.

The entire month will bring you creative flow and hyperactivity, meaning you are not in the mood to go stagnant; you want action, productivity, and something to look forward to. Your work ethic will soar, and by the time Leo hits, you should be a ball of flaming positivity and passion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The early days of July may have you on edge, wondering and overthinking whatever issues you have on your mind. The presence of Jupiter will move in and set you up with friends and fun things to do so that you don't have to stay in that ruminating funk for too long.

If you're single, this is a fabulous month to meet someone special - and by special we mean someone YOU approve of.

The New Moon will tickle your creative button and if you're a writer, you may find a great outlet for the purging of anxious feelings.

There's a heavy push this month on doing things your way. If you are looking for attention, you'll get plenty of it and more around the time of the Full Moon. Expect new and thrilling opportunities to do things you've never done before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Seize the month, Gemini. Mars is ramping up your communication skills, and that will last the entire month, so put out those proposals, speak your mind and use the power of persuasion to get what you want.

Your professional life is blessed right now, and as we all know it's up to us to strike while the iron is hot and grab the opportunities while they are there, offered. This is not the month for procrastination.

The New Moon may hold a new job for you, and the Full Moon is going to assist you in making progress. There will be a call for the domestic side of life, and it is suggested that you heed to it. Fix up your house, do repairs, get involved with the betterment of your living situation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The majority of July spends in your sun sign, so happy birthday, and enjoy this very special, very creative month. Right at the top, you'll feel energetic and recharged, passionate about the plans you have in store.

The New Moon will practically push you out the door and into something fun and social, while Mercury will be there to help you the good and bad of a certain situation. Your finances will take a step up thanks to Mars, so you may actually be in line for a windfall.

You may want to say a mantra or meditate during the Full Moon as this event could throw you off course, a bit, making you feel agitated and unsteady. You'll be OK if you throw yourself into a creative project.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Not only will you hit the Sun in Leo this month, but you've got Marts in Leo until the 29th, which is going to bring all of your Leo traits front and center. So, we're talking energy, dominance, ability - and we're also talking fitness, prowess, and with the help of the New Moon, the ability to dial it down if you so wish.

That sounds very well balanced, Leo, and balance brings clarity and peace. You will be hit with the love bug, and if you are already partnered, you'll want to commit fully and grow closer to your partner.

If you're single, let's just say your powers of animal magnetism will be off the charts. Reunions and reconciliations are in your stars this month, so anticipate social gatherings with old friends and acquaintances.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You will get a chance this month to experience 'the good stuff' and this is not something you ever anticipate happening. While you're usually a doubter, your doubt and cynicism will have to take a back seat to the array of interesting and positive adventures this month is about to take you on.

In love, for instance, what you thought could never happen - happens. In fact, that's the basic flavor for the month: everything you doubted so intensely is now about to happen, and you will be blown away simply because you never thought you, too, could get an actual 'good month.'

Well, July is it. Mercury's backing up your communication, and the Full Moon towards the end of the month might even see you through to a better job. Believe it, Virgo. The 'good stuff' is actually your destiny.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Oh, how you are going to benefit from Jupiter, as it works your house of productivity and success. It's all about the job this month, and now is the time to make the money. You've got Mars pumping you up and Mercury backing your words - you can do this, Libra.

You can work your magic and snag yourself that ideal job - this month - if you so choose. That's where you have to wake up and make a decision: Are you an observer - or are you a participant in your own life?

You may have been an observer, afraid to take that chance and regretting your decision to hold off - but July is knocking at your door with fresh possibility, and the lesson here is for you to take that chance and improve your work situation. Fear of the unknown only holds you back, imprisons you in your own doubt. Be fearless - take that chance and grab what's coming to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is the month of hope for you, Scorpio. Hope for the near and distant future - what a blast. What you might be doing this month is setting yourself up with the potential to grow and grow, professionally. Choices made during this month can affect you for life.

While many of these choices and opportunities are career-driven, there's also a very good chance you'll run into someone with whom you will really get along, and it might be a friend or a lover.

Jupiter is working the whole 'expansion' effort big time for you, which will show up in your life as new interests and possibly daring new adventures.

You'll notice a spike in your charisma, around the 21st, and the Full Moon may very well have you looking for a new home.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter, your ruling planet, promises to be very good to you this month, Sagittarius. Your vision of either moving, buying a new home, or simply finding a new location for yourself is set to go. You want the open space, and that need to travel is going to be elevated to a new high.

The New Moon will support your dreams, allowing you to think clearly and work towards whatever goal you have in mind. Both Venus and Mars are there to boost your professional life, and the Full Moon, which falls on the 23rd, in your communication sector is what's going to open the door wide for you.

You may be presented with a risky proposition, one that could be brilliant for you if you have the nerve to take it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The only thing you wish to take a break from at this point in your year is your workload - and only, and I mean ONLY if the break leads to the physical stuff. Yes, I said it, there it is. Intimacy is on the mind, and you can thank Mars for that.

Do yourself a favor - take that time off and indulge; your partner could use a roll in the hay as well. You stand a chance at growing closer to both your romantic partner, as well as your friends.

The New Moon opens the door for further business-oriented work, like negotiations, contracts, and brainstorming sessions. The Full Moon on the 23rd should help you pay off a bill or an outstanding debt. Money looks good - but romance looks even better.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Lucky July. That's what you'll be saying midway through the month, and luck is exactly what you're going to get. Presently, you haven't really done much to change your life; the beginning of 2021 was a throwaway, a phone-in; you weren't really ready to start taking life seriously, and in feeling that way, you lost a few sweet opportunities.

Well, July isn't having any of that attitude and is about to sweep you off your feet (thanks to Mars) and plunge your eyeball deep into action and activity.

It's time to get back to the living: hit the gym, start a healthful diet (go vegan!) and take time for yourself. Dance beneath the July Full Moon on the 23rd and reclaim all that you believe you've lost. It's Aquarius time - let's rock this.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

It's here, that new beginning you had hoped for. It's time to gather your dreams up and formulate new ways to manifest those dreams. It's a month of love - and of obligation, as well. For Pisces, it's a month for fertility, engagements, pregnancy, marriages - all matter of celebrations to come.

Mars backs you professionally, so don't worry about spending too much time celebrating the good stuff - you still have your job and you're very good at it. This is also a great month to spend time with children and young people. Teens have messages to share if we can open our hearts to hear them.

Take that time, invest in your family and listen to what the younger members of the clan have to say. Stay on track and don't let the Full Moon get in your way, as it has the potential to overthrow plans.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.