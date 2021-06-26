3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Venus In Leo Starting June 27, 2021

Three zodiac signs get a boost of positive energy this summer during Venus in Leo season.

Venus in Leo lasts from June 27 through July 21, 2021.

This temporary marriage of the two signs - Venus and Leo - can be enough to jump-start a love affair.

Think of it - mighty Leo, the sign that represents warmth, the Sun, generosity, love, expression, and extravagance - to mention a few traits - is going to be working closely with Venus, the planet of love, passion, romance, fantasy, and wonder. How could we possibly go wrong?

There's a very good chance we can't go wrong, but then again we humans like to push our luck sometimes, don't we?

Which is why we might want to think of this transit as a blessing; something you don't question. Maybe even something you just accept, while keeping your trap shut.

And while some of us have amazing love stories, who would say no to an even better story, as in an incredible improvement in the love life we presently share with someone? Well, for a few of us here, we're going to get just that, and it's going to feel so satisfying!

Get ready - these are the signs whose love life will improve after Venus enters Leo.

Zodiac signs whose love life improves during Venus in Leo starting June 27th, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's not like you haven't been praying for this day, Taurus, let's get real. You are such a romantic, but you've also had your heart run through the wringer - and you're not altogether up for having it crushed again.

The only thing that could really get to you, at this point, would be someone who can show you that they are ultimately trustworthy; you won't have anything to do with people who are dubious - or devious.

On the 27th of June, you're going to come into contact with that person, in fact, it's probably someone you already know but you just never saw them 'that way' until now.

From friend zone to a whirlwind romance, thanks to a simple ol' planetary transit. It's on, Taurus, and you won't be able to keep that stone-cold wall up for this one; consider yourself smitten - it's happening.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are probably someone who believes you've found your love and it's just fine as it is. No need for anyone else, no need to rock the boat, and no need to do much more than just 'be there' for your partner. In other words, you're stuck in a boring romance that's neither exciting nor particularly romantic.

Still, you love this person and they are your partner, perhaps for life. And then Venus hits Leo and all bets are off. Suddenly, you want more - and what's better? Your partner has been waiting for this moment, as all they really want to do is give you and show you more.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Stay open, Virgo - you can trust this situation. And while you're there, let yourself step up to the plate as well. It wouldn't kill you to show some affection, not to mention how good you'll feel when you do. Jump on in - there's romance waiting for you, right in your own home. Safe, sound, and - if you want it to be - sexy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The thing with you, Scorpio, is that the perfect love affair to you is one where the physical part is hot, the mind games are intricate and the devotion is unfailing. In other words, you want it all and until you get it all, nothing quite satisfies.

Welcome to Venus in Leo, where the loving is easy and the heat is on. Partnered or not, you will find yourself having much more than a roll in the hay, after the 27th - you'll get to experience what it's like to be in love with someone who is in love with you, in return.

This person has no intention of being with anyone but you, for the rest of their lives...if you want it. Leo has the power to open your heart, while Venus is already in there, working her charms. Her charms will become your very own, so expect many, many compliments during this season, along with some very memorable bedroom scenes.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.