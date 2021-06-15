3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True During Jupiter Retrograde In Pisces Starting June 20th, 2021

Dreams come true when Jupiter is in the zodiac sign of Pisces. Jupiter transits are magical, uplifting, hopeful, and powerfully good.

Jupiter in Pisces will retrograde on June 20th, and this will make dreams come true for 3 zodiac signs.

Jupiter spends one year in each sign. So, it takes 12-13 years for this planet to transit around the entire zodiac.

Jupiter rules Pisces, so this is a special time bringing fated and healing events and changes into the future.

Jupiter retrogrades each year for up to 5 months. This year the lucky planet moves into Pisces before returning to Aquarius to finish 2021, then back into Pisces it will go for the duration of 2022.

Jupiter retrograde in Pisces brings hints of things to come for Taurus, Libra, and Sagittarius zodiac signs.

As of June 20th, we will slide out of the shadow retrograde and into the full Jupiter retrograde - and people, this could be very good news for a few of us, if not for all.

This retrograde, which is in Pisces, is also going to last until October 18, ending its transit in Aquarius.

That's a lot of time to process retrograde Jupiter activity, and as we already know - Jupiter is associated with philosophical thinking, profound realization, and unlimited potential.

In retrograde, it's as if it slows down so that we may hop on board and get ourselves some of that deep introspection.

And it's in the introspection that we find ourselves, which is very much why this is a fantastic astrological event; the floodgates of knowledge are about to open, and with knowledge comes freedom, and in this case, freedom means letting go, releasing bad habits and fearlessly taking on new challenges.

This is the season where we all need to rely upon our gut feeling as we make hard decisions, and for a select few signs of the zodiac, this enormously positive Jupiter retrograde in Pisces may very well manifest a few dreams into reality.

This is where the expression, "Be careful what you wish for," comes in - because, in all honesty, you may just get exactly what you want. Be careful - and be grateful!

3 zodiac signs whose dreams come true during Jupiter retrograde starting June 20 through October 18, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're in luck, Taurus, as something that has been dragging you down for years is about to be released fully, utterly, and completely.

This may be an addiction - to substances, certain kinds of people, or even letting go of your own bad behavior. This retrograde is working WITH you, not against you, and it's going to show up in your life as internal work.

You are so close to success in so many areas, and the one thing that prevents you from truly attaining the peace and happiness that you so want and deserve depends on whether or not you can let go of one particularly nasty habit.

Here's the kicker: you want it gone. You have wanted it gone for way too long, and the Jupiter retrograde is going to give you an insight that allows you to see the fastest and most efficient way to get past that which holds you back.

You're on the fast track to personal success now, and you're NOT going back. Thanks to Jupiter's pull, you are now past the point of no return.

All that you can envision ahead is clarity, a clean life, successful work, and the ability to say no to the people who would ordinarily distract you from your goal of success and happiness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If your dream is to finally find the right person with whom you might want to share your life, this Jupiter retrograde season has a better chance of making that happen than during any other cosmic event this year.

Jupiter is the planet of expansion, which means both open-mindedness and a somewhat psychic ability to see from many different perspectives.

What this means is that your own sense of judgment will relax a bit, and in that state, you will be able to see things without preconceived notions of what it is.

In other words, people who once bugged the heck out of you might be discovered as not as bad as you once thought, which will open your world up to the possibility of finding real love.

Honestly, you have stood in your own way for too long; nobody is good enough for you and so you are alone - even when you are partnered, you're alone, and that is a desperately sad way to be.

What Jupiter is going to release in you is that very judgmental nature of yours - the one that keeps you from seeing the good in people.

Over the next few months, you're going to learn that people ARE good, that they have potential and can be both loving and generous.

Open your heart to the Jupiter retrograde, Libra. And while you're there - stay open, it will do you a world of good.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter is your ruling planet, Sagittarius, and nobody knows better than you how intense it can be when Jupiter goes retrograde.

And in your case, it will feel like immense good luck. Then again, we know it's not just 'luck' - it's what you do with the inspiring push this planet gives you.

So, let's be blunt - what you're looking at here, over the next few months, starting on June 20, is more money, more creative projects, more fun, and more love in your life.

Well then, ain't life grand? Yes, it is. Especially if you're a Sag. Over the next few months, you are going to 'take care of business.' What's meant by this is that if there is an outstanding debt, you'll pay it off.

If there is a creative work that you've left in the dust, you'll either return to complete it or let it go altogether.

What you'll be doing is clearing the path for yourself, so that you can do what you want without the nagging guilt conscience that keeps you stagnant and worried all the time.

You may be angry or scared because things in your life didn't work out the way you wanted...all the more reason to feel grateful for this Jupiter retrograde transit, as it will help you release that which no longer serves you.

July is going to be exceptionally 'lucky' for you, so brace yourself for a large dose of positivity and promise.

