Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Sun continues its transit through the zodiac sign of sweet, little Cancer.

We finally can let out a sigh of relief. Mercury stations direct on Tuesday.

The Moon leaves Scorpio to enter the optimistic and lucky sign of Sagittarius, too.

We have ample energy that lasts all week. The Moon in Sagittarius trines Mars in Leo who has been patiently waiting for the green light to get going.

The energy of the upcoming Full Moon is rising.

Get your last-minute projects done and prepare for your next adventure starting on the 24th of this month.

If your birthday is on June 22, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You can be soft-spoken and peaceful, but when you need to stand up for yourself or others, you're unafraid to face the challenge.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American singer/songwriter Cyndi Lauper and Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your heart is ready for an adventure, and you may be very vocal about what you have in mind over the next few days.

The Moon enters Sagittarius, your ninth solar house of adventures, so if you're dying for a summer vacation or just want to do a change of scenery, plan something local for yourself or book a trip to visit friends you've hoped to see before the end of the year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's always nice to be the recipient of someone's generosity, and typically you are the one who gives, but this time it's your turn to receive.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your eighth solar house of shared resources and secrets.

You may be surprised that you won a prize or that someone has decided to part with a cherished item and let you have it for yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your seventh solar house of commitments, and this opens the door to new opportunities for you that are impossible to say no to.

It's not easy to make a decision that can extend itself for a long period of time, but you may find that you're ready to take charge of a project that you feel passionate about.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Get ready for a busy week, Cancer. There are so many tasks you'll have on your to-do list, that it will be necessary to focus and plan it all out.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sixth solar house of daily duties. So book your health-related appointments and vet visits, and plan to spend a little extra time with your family pet if you're out for long hours this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's been a long time since you've felt something that caught your attention, and when you least expect it, your life could change.

Cupid may strike you straight through the heart, Leo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your fifth solar house of romance. This has been what you've hoped for. You'll feel so good knowing that you can love again - even if you choose not to pursue it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

First things first, Virgo. It's time to set and rethink your priorities, and you are meticulous when it comes to having things in order.

You'll want everything to be in order so that you're able to get all that you want to be accomplished without a glitch.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your fourth solar house of home and the family, and something new could be threatening the harmony of your home, so rather than let that happen, little systems can be helpful to establish sooner than later. That way the home dynamic flows.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is no time for indecision, Libra. Whatever you need to say, plan to speak clearly and concisely, Libra.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your third solar house of communication, and there's so much to talk about.

Begin with where you hope things will go. You don't like to hurt feelings, but mincing words can make it hard to know what you're trying to say or where you stand.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your second solar house of career and social status. Your career will be highlighted and you will want to focus on improving a situation at the job.

You want to get down to the details of your budget and then stick to it, Scorpio. Money may not be the reason you work the job you do, but it's not bad to make what you're worth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It really is about you sometimes, Sagittarius, and there is no shame in admitting that you feel that way.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your first solar house of self. It's time to focus on what you really need to accomplish this week. You'll have plenty of motivation and drive to accomplish big goals.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your twelfth solar house of hidden enemies. And you want to make friends of those who seem to not understand you're intentions are good.

Someone may be intimidated by your level of experience, but this is a great time to show you're a team player, Capricorn.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to be social and more involved within your community, Aquarius, and you love to be helpful, so this is a wonderful way to continue the week.

The doors are opening up and you are in a great position to step in and be a part of the change. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your eleventh solar house of friendships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have so many good things happening for you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your tenth solar house of career and social status.

Big things are happening in your life this week, Pisces, so be sure to be there, even if you feel afraid.

You won't want to miss all the good things coming your way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.