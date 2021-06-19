Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

A new solar season begins on Sunday. The Sun leaves the chatty, air energy of Gemini to enter the watery landscape of Cancer.

The Moon shifts from Libra into Scorpio.

Cancer rules things associated with the fourth solar house: home, family, and authority figures.

Because the Cancer zodiac sign is ruled by the Moon, we are more temperamental for the next 30-days. We long for familiar settings, stability, and the comforts of home.

If your birthday is on June 20, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You love a good party and enjoy being the center of attention. You are full of energy and thrive in high-stress situations.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American comedian and actor, John Goodman and singer/songwriter Joan Jett.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There are quite a few changes taking place that affect your zodiac sign today and over the weekend. The Sun leaves your sector of communication and it enters the sign of Cancer - your home and family sector.

The fourth solar house can also involve authority figures, and hopefully, the last few weeks gave you time to think through the changes you'd like to make in your life.

The Sun entering Cancer can put you in the front of new decision-makers, and with Jupiter rx in your solar house of hidden enemies, it's best to think before speaking.

The Moon will enter Scorpio, too, and so talk about resources, those that are shared or that you need may also come up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun leaves your solar house of money to enter your sector of communication and local travel.

If you've been thinking about moving, buying a new car, or taking a small road trip, June through July is the time for you to get moving.

The Moon enters Scorpio this morning, and this opens up your relationship sector, too, so don't spend the day alone if you can invite a friend or loved one to hang out with you while doing things. It will be a lot of fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters your sector of daily responsibilities and this is the perfect balance to the Sun entering the sign of Cancer, your sector of money and personal property.

Gemini, you've been so busy lately that you've not had enough time to catch up on your own things. This weekend, make it happen. Take advantage of the last few days that retrograde Mercury is in your sign.

Go through all your old papers and things that you know need to be filed or shredded. Clear things out and give yourself a clutter-free home that improves your focus and productivity levels.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Happy birthday, Cancer. This is your solar return, and your month begins with the Moon in Scorpio and Jupiter retrograde.

There's heightened energy in the air for changes you need to make, and this can give you a hefty dose of desire, want motivation, and yet - emotions.

The good news is that there is nothing to worry about. A period of rebirth is here for you to enjoy.

With the peak of retrograde season still alive and well, give yourself some time to adjust to the celestial energies, and maybe a good healing cry.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun enters Cancer, your hidden enemies sector, and this highlights how you need to be the main lead in your life and no one else.

There are times when you must partner with others, but it's best to be selective on who your social circle will be.

The Moon enters Scorpio, your authority figures, and even though it may be a challenge to meet or connect with new mentors to learn and grow from, research your options and start putting feelers out to see who might be available this month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon starts the day in Libra, and before it enters Scorpio, a financial problem can manifest in your life, this is not something to push under the rug.

Instead, be resourceful and reach out to friends who may know what works and how to resolve it quickly.

With the Sun entering Cancer, friendships and your network are strengthened, and it's a good idea to focus on cultivating relationships and expanding them.

Later in the day, once the Moon enters Scorpio, focus on communications, research, and matters that require intense focus and perhaps a little less time in a group setting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun enters Cancer, another Cardinal zodiac sign, and this brings a boost of intuitive energy to your work and career sector. While some may depend on brawn, it's time for you to lean on your intuition, spirituality, and faith.

Just before luna enters Scorpio, the Moon in your sign will speak strongly with transformative Pluto, and something may strike at the heart of your beliefs to cause you to pay attention to whatever is happening in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's a new solar season, and that means a new focus, and of course, it feels intense.

The Sun in Cancer brings out your philosophical side, and it is also a good time to reconsider educational goals or coursework that you need to do your job or improve at the workplace.

The Moon will leave Libra to enter your sign for the next few days, and it can prompt strong feelings about your appearance, how you feel about personal matters.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Remember to read the room, Sagittarius. You are open about lots of things, and this is because you like to live life transparently.

But others may not be ready for a dose of truth, and this may be the cross you need to bear for the next month.

The Sun enters Cancer, your solar house of shared resources and secrets, and when it comes to keeping something to yourself, it's tough at times because you like to be honest - and this comes across as blunt.

The Moon enters your enemy sector early in the morning, and it will transit Scorpio for two days, and you could stir the pot with bold words, especially when/where you see things and know that it's time for a change.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun in your solar house of partnerships brings a lot of positive energy into your life.

You could meet someone new, start a new job, or begin a business and see things go well right from the start.

The Moon in Libra brings a lot of focus and energy to your career sector, but again, things may radically change during the next 30 days, and foreshadowing of things to come can start to make their appearance.

The Moon enters Scorpio early in the morning, so if you're ready to start looking for opportunities, start making calls, texting friends, and begin to plant seeds that can grow into something more later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun leaves Gemini, your relationship sector, and now it will begin a 30-day journey through your solar house of daily duties.

It can feel like you're back at the grindstone again with so much to do. The month will start to become exponentially busier than usual.

The Moon will speak to Pluto before entering Scorpio early in the morning, and if you have plans, don't be surprised if there's a last-minute text asking for a change in plans.

Don't lament the pivot though as this can free you up to do other things that make more sense once the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

One of the most beautiful times of the astrological year is here for you when the Sun enters the sign of Cancer.

There's romance, and a desire to do the hard work that it takes to make things happen.

A lot of courage can be found when the Sun is your solar house of pleasure. And with the Moon entering another water sign - Scorpio, you've got a beautiful balance to bring out the best in you and to see the positive side in others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.