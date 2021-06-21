Love Horoscope For Tuesday, June 22, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 22, 2021.

A little bit of reason goes a long way when it comes to love and communication in relationships.

Mercury is direct now, and Tuesday's love horoscope brings an opportunity to the forefront of our lives.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer with Venus. Mercury is in Gemini, and Mars transits Leo.

When Mars is in Leo, it's best to tread with caution.

have a powerful mix of water, air, and fire, and this can cause some confusion if not managed carefully.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Communication is so important in relationships, and seeing people still has not been easy despite lifting of travel and other pandemic-related problems.

Things start to improve in your sectors of travel and chat this month. Mercury in Gemini stations direct, and even though the next week still may not be as crystal clear as you would like it to be, you'll notice an improvement.

Mixed signals and phone episodes may begin to lessen, and any X that you've hoped to stop trying to get in touch could go silent once again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Difficult topics may not be avoidable, but they can be done well and make your relationship stronger.

Mercury in Gemini stations direct in your sector of personal property, and what you're complete money picture looks like may be an area to focus energy toward.

It's not easy to talk about money with a partner, but if you need to have a conversation about property matters or your desire to start saving money, this week begins a change that feels like an improvement for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are ruled by the planet Mercury, and as the fastest moving planet in astrology, retrograde season has left you feeling like you could not think as clearly as you would like.

There have been a few foggy moments, and confusion can seep its way into your love life as well.

What has puzzled you in your relationship may start to clear all on its own or the way to work toward solutions can become clearer to see.

Mercury in your sign stations direct, and this brings insight ito what you need to do - and what is best for you. Where there was a loss in your identity, you may begin to feel more like your usual self.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

During Mercury retrograde, a lot goes on. An X can show up in your life and try to weasel their way back into your good graces, or gossip could have been a problem, and the source of it you might not have known.

While you may still need to figure out who the culprit of talk behind your back is or what your former partner was thinking, what was draining may be less so at this time.

Mercury in Gemini stations direct, and what happens in your enemy sector begins to be less impactful. Shortly, the stressors of your current situation will pass.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When you have lost touch with friends, the world can feel like a lonely place. So you've been filling the time with other things, Leo, but shortly your peeps will be back around again with plenty of catching up to do.

Mercury in Gemini stations direct, and this is great news for your sector of friendships, and lots of positive things will result from it moving forward for the summer.

The door is opened for socializing and spending time doing things that you forgot you loved. The only catch is that you'll need to make sure you're available.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Work has been a little crazy, and you have tried your best to keep things in order so as to have the right balance of me time, fun, and adventure with others. The universe is ready to give you the boost you have needed.

Mercury in Gemini stations direct in your sector of social status and career, and this is great energy for asking for some much-needed time off or scheduling a happy hour or late dinner with someone special after work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury stations direct in Gemini and it's the perfect time to return to school or to start doing hobbies again. You might meet someone new or get your partner to join in and have fun with you.

You're always evolving and learning about things that you love to do, and the season of growth begins to expand and grow for you now that Mercury begins to communicate clearly in your solar house of education and higher learning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's awful when things are up in the air and you don't know when or where something you need will come through for you. But, the next few weeks begin to loosen their tension, and resources from others will start to come through for you.

Mercury in Gemini stations direct in your sector of shared resources, so if you need to give someone a gentle nudge to remind them that they promised to do a certain thing for you, now is the time to do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Say what you mean, Sagittarius. Your ability to be bold and honest strengthens. The communication planet, Mercury, stations direct in Gemini, your solar house of commitments, and if you've been on the fence about a relationship, you may change your tune and be ready to take a particular stand.

Mercury in Gemini can lead you toward saying 'yes' when it comes to accepting a marriage proposal. Or, if you've been contemplating moving in with a partner, the contract could be signed and ready for a new place before the end of this summer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury stations direct in your solar house of responsibilities and health brings a lot of emphasis to getting things in order so you can be fully present in other ways with the people you love.

Mercury in Gemini provides you with the tools you need to be more organized, put-together, and thoughtful when it comes to your routine and daily activities.

It's always good to have a cooperative universe giving you a boost of guidance when you need it, and this week does not disappoint.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have a strong need to share what has been on your mind lately, and Mercury in Gemini stations direct in your solar house of romance, so this has a lot to do with the way you need to be loved.

It's always best when you can have conversations with someone in neutral territory. Perhaps plan a dinner out or find a nice place to chat and keep things positive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Where tension existed the last few weeks, things start to calm down and be less stressful for you and your loved ones.

Mercury in Gemini stations direct in your solar house of home and family, and it's such a healing time for all. You will feel the pressures start to lessen and air of confidence can return to your home.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.