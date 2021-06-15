Love Horoscope For Wednesday, June 16, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 16, 2021.

The Sun is in Gemini. The Moon is in Virgo. The day is ruled by Mercury.

To love we must pull from within. Venus in Cancer points to internalizing our feelings and processing them. Venus in Cancer is reflective and introverted, preferring things that are close to home, and so do we.

Venus harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces all day so it's easy to become blinded by love or short-sighted about what it is you need or what someone can provide for you.

Any signs of breakup for couples can cause a lot of turmoil, especially while Venus is in sextile Uranus in Taurus. Be careful not to emotionally eat at this time.

Famous June 16 weddings:

In 1885, William Booth, the founder of the Salvation Army wed Catherine Mumford.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You want love to grow, but there's also that practical element to romance that you are aware of lately.

There's some important work to be done while the Virgo Moon works with Jupiter.

You may be spotting the need for TLC in one area of your life that you should pay greater attention to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Make time for the good stuff. There's nothing more special than having someone who will watch your back and keep you from falling when you feel afraid.

You'll feel supported and loved beyond measure while the Moon and Jupiter work together. But there can be a catch - you have to admit when you need help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get in touch with family and friends with who you've lost touch over the last month. It's not too late to reach out and tell someone that you care.

You have been busy. So have they, but a little effort can go a long way when it comes to showing a person that they are loved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you talk, speak from the heart. It's good to share what's on your mind, Cancer.

You've got a lot of things going on beneath the surface, and this is the time to reveal what you're thinking of. Communication can be so healing, especially when the timing is right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love and money don't always fit in the same conversation, but both are necessities of life and you can't deny that truth.

You may be looking at the big picture when it comes to your love life and relationships right now.

You're open to making improvements, and perhaps, one of them is financial.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's all about you, Virgo, and that is not a bad thing.

You have a wonderful opportunity to bring things around full circle when the Moon is in your sign.

Give yourself time to catch up with your personal life and matters and clear the energy for new things to come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this is where you shine. You know how to bring things into balance.

The past is just but a memory right now, and yet it's amazing how powerful it can remain.

You're ready to put things in the past and let it go, but there may be some loose ends yet that need to be tied.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Looking sometimes is hard because there's a special person coming into your life, and what's in store for your future cannot be missed.

It's amazing the synergy you can find when you connect with someone who is already within your social circle, but you have not met yet.

You may meet someone new through a friend and wonder where that person has been all of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Pay attention to the red flags when you see them. Some people will push your buttons.

There are tests that you may go through for the purpose of taking advantage of your love.

You don't have to let it. Remind yourself of your worth. Proclaim your boundaries.

You deserve respect from others, even if you are still a stranger in their life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The spiritual side of love shines through like a bright light. Your heart can heal, and great things can start to flow your way.

You've been through quite a bit, dear Capricorn. And it can feel like romance or dating is a hopeless cause.

The dry spell you've experienced has been a time for you to learn, grow and heal from the past. Soon, you'll be experiencing the love you've dreamed of.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Share your heart with others and do things that are charitable and kind. You will love getting more involved in topics that you are passionate about. Volunteer.

Plan to go on a mission trip. Meet people who you see have the same values as you do, but don't just talk about it. Like you, they are doing it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your love life is about to grow in a wonderful way. It will be hard to run away from this time of intense love but you may try. You'll be back, though, Pisces.

When you sense something is real, you'll find the courage to get back to where you belong.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.