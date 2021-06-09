Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 10, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, June 10, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Thursday is a big day with the New Moon solar eclipse taking place in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

This energy is creative and flows nicely with the day's numerology.

Thursday's Life Path Number is a 3, The Creative is also an excellent communicator.

What's so interesting is that the Gemini zodiac sign is the third sign in the zodiac.

While the New Moon solar eclipse can feel slightly distracting and bring up a lot of intense emotions. It's normal to feel like you're spread out too thin or emotionally all over the place.

This is pretty much standard when we look at all this Gemini energy.

Gemini is related to the Magician tarot card, which relates to habits, choices, talents, or skills.

How does this relate to your one card reading on Thursday?

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, June 10, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Good luck is a combination of hard work and opportunity, and your efforts are moving you closer to the thing you want more than anything in the world.

Aries, it's always darkest before the dawn, and so when you feel like your goals will never be reached or what you want can never happen, don't give up.

You're as they say, 'three feet from gold'.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Trust yourself. As a Taurus, your stubborn side has helped you to live through things that others could and would rarely survive.

This has given you experience and grit, and a good sense of what's to come.

You know when it's time to pivot or to leave a problem alone. While the rest of the world turns on its head, stand firm with your convictions.

If you believe in something, don't let up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

When was the last time you enjoyed the things that you have?

It's great to have good things in life but when you're rushing to this meeting or to an event, it's hard to really relax and unwind when the day is over.

You need to let yourself enjoy a moment taking in all that you've invested your life in, Gemini.

From time with family to the way that you've set up your routine, allow yourself time to savor those moments and give thanks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You've been patiently waiting for a sign, and now, Cancer, you will receive it.

Don't dismiss hearing what you feel is too good to be true because it comes from an unusual source, such as a young person.

Focus on the message and what it is that you need to know. Find the truth in the situation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You worry too much, Leo.

There's a lot going on but that doesn't mean something isn't going to work out the way you want it to. It's a stressful time, but this won't last forever.

You are going through trials and tests that build your character.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Keep one foot on the ground, Virgo, but remember that the universe is always there to provide you assistance when needed.

Even when you're unsure how a situation may turn out, and you don't understand the process, don't give up hope. You're going where you need to be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Your emotions matter, Libra. You may be shoving hard feelings under the rug because you don't want anyone to be upset. But, this is not how you should treat yourself right now.

You're the same person who would tell a friend to voice their grudges and to clear the air. So, give yourself the same consideration.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Manage what you have, and use your resources wisely. The old adage, "to make money you have to spend it' may be a rule of thumb to follow.

Starting a business is never a simple process. Sacrifices have to be made, emotionally and financially.

Don't become too emotional about your decisions. Stick to logic and the facts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You could use a little extra sensitivity right now, and your relationship could also use that from you.

Your anxiety about the future may have you on edge. You don't want to get hurt.

Love is a risk, and there are never any guarantees that things will work out.

You have to decide if you feel it's worthwhile trying. Only your heart can tell you what that is.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

While it may not seem to be easy to make money at times, you are resourceful, Capricorn, you can find opportunities or make them.

Your desire to be in a better position is what keeps you going. It's good that you're hungry for success.

This is what can help you to remain motivated, and also to motivate others who follow your lead.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You did a great job completing your work, and now it's time to settle back into a routine and think about the next project you'd like to spearhead.

You have so many options available to you, but which one do you think fits in with your vision for the future? Pick something that gets you closer to your dreams.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You often keep yourself in the background to avoid making waves, but inside of your heart is a fierce warrior.

You know what you want out of life, and you are willing to fight for it.

You have been laying low since the pandemic, but now you're ready to go full steam ahead.

It's a change from what you have done this year, but you're up for the challenge.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

