Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Sun is in Gemini. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

The Quarter Moon takes place in Pisces bringing up themes related to spiritual growth and the unknown.

Watch for idealism and an inability to be realistic.

If your birthday is on June 2, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have a tender heart and a sweet disposition. You're playful and flirty and love a good belly laugh.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American comedian Dana Carvey and actor Justin Long.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, June 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take a deep breath. Things are about to become serious. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of spirituality, and this is when 'woke' becomes an understatement.

It's one thing to see things happening in the world around you, but now, you're starting to notice areas of your life where you've become too tolerant, and it's cost you more than you've been willing to pay.

It's time for a change, Aries, and if anyone can make up their mind to put themselves first, you fit the bill.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships.

June is starting off strong, and the summer is going to be a wonderful chance for you to regain parts of your life that you've lost.

Your time spent with friends, loved ones, family - all things that you can't ever get back but you know how precious life truly is. You can make the time you do have now extra special.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of career and social status.

You don't want to waste any more time than has been lost. It's been crazy trying to stay on top of everything lately.

You have so many things coming at you. You're only one person, and even the shapeshifter of the zodiac needs a break.

The thing is that no one really notices that you're struggling but you. Your game face has kept it all at bay. So, no need to worry that you seem frazzled or unable to handle all that life has handed to you. To the world, you're doing great.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

No one knows all the answers. That's why listening to your heart, trying to spend time to hear your inner voice, meditation, and prayer are so important to you.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of beliefs, and you feel challenged.

You may be questioning everything: what you think and feel, and why you are going through so much self-doubt.

During times when your entire life seems to be put under the microscope, it's stressful and a bit perplexing.

But, Cancer, this is a path you need to go through so that your convictions strengthen with a few answers to life's puzzle you were missing before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Not every gift involves money. Many things you receive this week come with a price tag that involves the cost of your time.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of resources, and you are going to be giving a lot more of yourself in the next few weeks.

You may be sharing your life, giving your energy, and opening up about your ideas to people who don't always appreciate what it is that you offer. The point is to value yourself and to see that what you give is special even if it's thought to be 'free'.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Not every breakup is forever. Sometimes couples need space to think and realize what it is that they have in each other.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitment, and evaluating what this word means is always a good thing.

When you come back together again in the future, a conversation about what you need and want as a couple is timely. Use these moments to your advantage so that you can be on the same page.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It feels so good to get the job done and to do it well. Praise is what we all live for, and even you crave it.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of work, and this is where the daily to-dos seem to really be pressing on your life.

When you need a hug, or a pat on the back just to encourage you a bit, it can be crickets all around. It seems that no one hardly even notices, but you notice Libra. And, that is why you always remain on top.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You just have to break out from the belief that you can't. You are the only thing holding you back from your happiness, and once you allow yourself to dream and see things as possibilities, life starts to shift with you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of creativity, and this is where you get to make life happen instead of happening to you as if you were some sort of victim of circumstances.

You know how to take control when you need it. C'mon, Scorpio. Don't let the past hold you back. You have things to do and places to go.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There's something so good and reassuring about being around familiarity. So, when the offer comes for you to go visit your hometown, you ought to take it.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of home and the family, and imagine yourself reunited with cousins, their kids, your aunts, and uncles.

Everyone finally seeing each other after so long. It's a wonderful feeling to be back in your old stomping grounds. So, plan to do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A little bit of quiet time can be hard to sit through. It requires a lot of discipline to let your mind clear and to make space for the universe to speak.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication, and your inner chatter switch into high gear.

From waking up in the middle of the night to hearing a still, small voice while cleaning, the universe is trying to awaken you. Be sure to take time to listen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Being charitable is a spiritual act. Some people give for the added benefit of a tax return, and you may give for the sense of helping others.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money and property, and what you have to give can extend beyond humans who are in need.

There are animal shelters to donate blankets or food to. Childen you pass in the store who could use a hello, and friends that would love to hear your voice after a long week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Knowing who you takes time, and you deserve to invest in yourself. There are moments when this process can be confusing. The Quarter Moon takes place in your zodiac sign, which is also your sector of identity.

This is not the time to stop working on yourself. You often put yourself last when it's time to do personal development. Don't avoid it. Take the class. Go for the walk. Let someone else do the chore you ordinarily do. Allow yourself a moment of respite.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.