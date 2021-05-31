Love Horoscope For Tuesday, June 1, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 1, 2021.

We want to find our soulmate, and sometimes this feels like an impossible task.

The Moon leaves the analytical energy of Aquarius to enter Pisces where anything can happen.

The spiritual Moon in Pisces feels stronger than usual as it touches Jupiter retrograde.

Amazing things can happen, unexpectedly, and they could bring what you wish for when it comes to love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, June 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things can get a bit carried away in the love department if you're not careful.

You could be convinced to go further than you had anticipated in a relationship you're still on the fence on. Be clear with yourself, and don't compromise on your values over the next few days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friends, even the most well-intentioned ones, may hide the truth from you, and even if you ask, you may not hear what you need to hear.

You have to figure things out when it comes to your relationship at this time. Instead of searching for answers to love outside of yourself, search within.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Respect is a big deal right now. And, charm or wit will not replace your need to be held in higher regard.

If someone has decided to treat you a bit less than you would ordinarily allow, don't let that go unnoticed. Check yourself. Is this really what you want or need? No? Then say so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have things you need to do this week, and there are obstacles that stand in the way.

Love could be a challenge, and for this reason, you may have to set some of your other goals aside in order to address it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Support is on the way, and your friends are there for you during a big breakup.

Don't be afraid to admit you need a bit more of their time and energy. This is what they are there to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your career takes center focus right now, and this can be tough on your dating life.

You will want to make a schedule for when you go out with your significant other to ensure that you don't take them for granted this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your beliefs about love continue to evolve. Be open-minded and receptive to what love can be.

You may have been hurt in the past, but right now, things are changing. Will you let them? You deserve to see that healing is something you can experience without being hurt again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be willing to share your deepest fears with someone who can help you to conquer them.

Therapy may be scary but there are times when you need to talk to someone who you don't need to worry about telling anyone else what it is that you said. You need a judgment-free zone. Even one session with a life coach or a therapist can be helpful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love can be hard to find, and when you do find it, it can be hard to keep the momentum going. You are ready to experience the deeper stuff with your partner, and perhaps they are not on the same page as you right now.

After a while, you may become tired of waiting, and choose not to do so any longer. You have two choices: you can push the matter or find a soul connection through friendships or on your own via your higher power.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What you do today can lay the foundation of your relationship for the rest of the year. The daily routine of love is so important when you're first starting a relationship. The way you treat someone speaks volumes about who you are when you're together. But, if you don't want a certain habit to continue, then try to avoid starting it and then later pulling back due to its inconvenience.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Show your sweet side. Do something that you really love to do and invite your significant other to experience the magic with you. Go for a drive or look for shooting stars tonight. Share a simple story of your childhood and let yourself be vulnerable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The moment has come to make things official and share your joy with others.

It's time to introduce your significant other to your family. There so much for them to get to know, and this can be scary, but it's one of the best ways for you to see if your partner fits in and to let everyone see your happiness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.