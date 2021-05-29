Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

Mercury is officially retrograde while in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

The Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, and it harmonizes with Gemini.

Overthinking, revisiting old paperwork and promises are likely to manifest.

If your birthday is on May 30, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You are a visionary. You bring new thoughts and ideas to the table and often challenge the status quo.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include Former President of Yahoo!, Marissa Meyer, and Somalian/Canadian Poet and Activist K'naan.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There are days made for being alone and then there are times to socialize and get out there to mingle. Things start to become more open and accessible to you in the friendliest of ways. There's a lot of doors opening for you and they arrive through other people.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendships, and this is the time to start investing more time in relationships - both new and old. You have been couped up enough during the pandemic. So, get out there, Aries. It's time to explore.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need something new. Maybe you're ready for a summer gig and prefer to it over a fling to keep your mind busy and off things.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career and social status. Taurus, how is your network of people you know growing?

If you've been keeping everyone on read while you avoided invites to outings all year, that could have hurt your social life.

Don't be timid about reaching out after a long hiatus. Likely, people will be happy to hear from you and think it's about time that you started to be more like yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You don't have to go to church to get to know your higher power, and there are a ton of ways to connect with the universe through nature, meditation, writing or even astrology.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of beliefs. Have you invested time into your spiritual walk, lately?

It's time to get back in tune with the things that you enjoy doing that open your eyes and mind to the possibilities that are beyond the veil.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money is not as limited a resources as people often think it is. Sometimes it has to come from a group of people who pull things together to get something accomplished. You may be the one to break the ice when it comes to a new crowdfunding project.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources.

If the well has run dry, what do you need to do to build relationships with people who are givers just like you are? It's time to start putting those feelers out and see who is feeling charitable and eager to do some good.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have a lot of secret admirers right now, and they are likely among the friends who know you best.

The thing is you put out a lot of playing vibes and sometimes your flirtation seems like you're really not interested in being tied down. You are a person who loves your freedom.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitments. Where do you stand when it comes to giving yourself to another? Do you feel like you prefer to be single or are you still testing things out?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have to get many things done within a short period of time, and now that the kids are out of school this is the time you thought you'd do it.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties and health routines, which is a perfect time to start writing out your game plan and to select the tasks you want to start first. But, it is going to be exhausting.

You've been keeping things in order more and more, but maybe there's a tweak you've overlooked that's worthwhile trying. Don't overdo too much in one shot. Pace yourself, and be sure to add things that are good for you, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Everyone is pairing up. Your friends are becoming more and more partnered, and here you are Libra, still single.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity and romance.

You love both, and this is no time to sit around hoping for things to happen to you. You have to make them happen, even when your heart is afraid nothing good will come out of it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You really do appreciate everything your folks have done for you during the pandemic, and now there comes a time when the cord must be cut once again.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home and the family.

You don't like to be told what to do, but there's a deep understanding that people have the best intentions when they give advice. You're not above listening to it, even if if you don't want to follow it right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You do have a way with words, and that is part of the blunt nature of the Sagittarius zodiac sign. With Mercury retrograde, you're more aware than usual that you need to be a bit mindful now.

And, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication. You have so much to say, and very little patience with the delivery of information.

You want to be honest, but buffering a message is needed. You don't want to isolate a friendship if you don't have to in the name of honesty.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are a money sign, and you don't mind all the hard work that goes into earning an income that keeps you comfortable.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money, and to make money sometimes you have to spend it.

That's easier said than done when you're not sure that your investments are sound or that you're putting your cash into the right basket.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know who you are, but sometimes you forget that others aren't on the same page as you.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity, and so much of you is a reflection of years of experience.

You may be projecting some of that into your relationships. The thing is that not everyone thinks like you, so you're doing a disservice when you assume that everything is understood at face value.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Not everyone that is a friend will stay one.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies. There are times when you have a few of these creep into your life right from your own circle of friends.

This can be a tough transition to adjust to. You may harbor resentment thinking that jealousy or envy has become more important than the time you've shared with another person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.