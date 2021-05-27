Horoscope For Tomorrow, May 28, 2021

Your horoscope for today, May 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

We have scattered energy on Friday.

The Moon is in the sign of Capricorn, where we are driven to accomplish goals and make important decisions.

The Sun will be in Gemini guiding dynamic communication, longing for travel and fun with others.

Expect some disruptions, however.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, and this can bring distractions and unknowns to the surface.

If your birthday is on May 28, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American actor and dancer Cameron Boyce and Australian singer/songwriter Kylie Minogue.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's a good thing you're an Aries, and you are determined to get things done, no matter what.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and a bit of craziness can erupt at work thanks to some influence on the part of Uranus.

A monkey wrench can be thrown into the day by a frazzled coworker, or you could find that you have to wear many hats in order to make it through the day.

Prepare for the worst and plan for the best.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's nothing more important than determination and grit, and you, Taurus, fit the bill.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and when it works with Uranus in your sign, you feel things both personally and spiritually, and challenges are on the table for you to face.

The tension could be as simple as a phone call from a parent who has decided to be openly verbal about their feelings when it comes to your decisions.

You may have to stand your ground when it comes to doing things your way, but in the end, it is your life to live, not theirs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Come with an open mind, and you may even need to open up your pocketbook, too.

An unexpected expense could put a damper on the weekend, and yet, if you're willing you could be bailing out a friend or loved one who has found their finances run short.

The chaos begins when Uranus in Taurus works with the Moon in your sector of shared resources.

If you do decide to give some funds, it may be smart not to expect anything back in return, and just gift what you can without too many expectations.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are a sensitive soul, so when you sense things are going on in your relationships with others, you carry the energy in your heart and body.

Make time for tension-relieving activities, because Uranus works overtime on friends who seem to have one conflict after another, and this brings a lot more drama than you were hoping to experience.

This can be an emotional time for you when the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your commitment sector.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Repeat over and over again: It's not about me when you start to feel like all you do is work and have too much on your plate to handle.

You are getting down to the daily routine all day, and there can be some overlap between what is your responsibility and what belongs to your significant other.

This is where the tension hits as Uranus in your sector of respect makes an aspect with the Moon in your house of daily duties.

It's bound to create some stress in your life, but if you can make it through the next few days, you'll both feel better and perhaps have a new schedule of shared responsibilities to lean on for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love the small things, and you especially love it when someone takes initiative to do work you would rather not do.

Romance is found in the details as the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn your sector of romance.

This is a tougher time than usual though because the Moon speaks to crazy-making Uranus in Taurus, and you may be easily offended when things don't happen smoothly or someone does not respect your time.

Try to be ahead of the curve by confirming meeting times and making suggestions should there be a problem with deadlines.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's hard to find the right balance between family and your home life, even if you are truly gifted in this area as a Libra.

Yet, the Moon in your sector of home and family make it necessary that you work through the difficulties and try to keep the peace when you can.

You may discover that the problem wasn't really about you and your financial habits but more about you pitching in and doing your part when you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Communication is the key that opens all doors for you when the Moon is in your sector of communication. The Moon in Capricorn gives you a bit of an edge when it comes to talking to others.

You're all business and no deviation from it can keep you from getting what you want out of a deal. If you're signing contracts be sure to carefully review the fine print and details so as nothing is hidden from you before signing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money comes in and it can go out just as easily when the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and it interacts with Uranus.

Rather than take uncalculated risks on buying things that you don't know how they will turn out in the end, keep your hard-earned money saved for a rainy day.

You will appreciate knowing you have a little cushion in case you need it, and you might prefer having rainy-day cash stashed over whatever it is that you could buy right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your hard work could be used in some way to benefit yourself. You don't need permission to start a business idea or to get the ball rolling.

While the Moon spends the day in your sign, do something that you feel moves your life to the next level. You may not know exactly where things will head, but starting somewhere can get the momentum rolling.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are a unique individual, so when you feel judged for who you are, that is a deal-breaker. Things change rapidly in your life as the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and it makes waves with Uranus.

You may find out that your friend was gossiping about you for no reason at all. You might realize you're getting comfortable with your skin. Bit changes can take place when you start to see things for what they are, instead of just taking people at face value.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You know how to be a good friend, but even when you have made the best connection a part of your needs or wants to run from home to avoid pain or the fear that you will be left alone. You are starting to create your own fulfilled prophecy by thinking negatively.

The Moon in your friendship circle encourages you to put more effort into your friendships even if they are tough at times. Things often smooth themselves out shortly after.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.