Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 23, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, May 23, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

On Sunday, the numerology of the day arrives with nurturing energy of a Life Path 6.

6s are about loving others with kind and considerate acts of service.

Often called 'lazy Sunday' it's the perfect time to take a break and enjoy some me-time or to do a relaxing event with family and friends.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Powerful emotions seem to overtake you throughout the day. You may feel like you teeter between drowning in tears and burning up from your anger.

There's a lot to process lately, and it's not easy to do. You need to let go of your need to control everything and allow yourself permission to just be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You lost some of the support you thought you'd find in friends and family members.

This has been scary for you. You've not had to be alone for a long time, and now, here you are working on your dreams by yourself.

This is the real thing, and you know that whatever you get on your own, you have earned through and through.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

False starts. You dislike that you've wasted a lot of time thinking that you were ready to go forward, but this week has been one step forward and many steps back.

Don't be so hard on yourself. This is just a phase. You will be moving forward with smooth sailing soon. It's just that right now you need to do this dance with life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

No news is good news. You might wonder why that person has not called back or even bothered to text.

Chances are this is much better than you perhaps think it is. While it may hurt right now, silence truly may be golden.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You need to focus on that one thing. There's bound to be an item that stands out to you the most.

You have so many plates that you're juggling, but multitasking means you lose time and interest.

Get to the heart of what you want to see happen, and take it to the finish line. Then you can focus on the next big item until you're all caught up.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You don't have all the answers, and you're not supposed to. This is where your research begins.

You have to search and search until you find what you're looking for. It's not going to jump at you. So, instead of waiting for what you need, go get it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You call the shots. You've had enough of letting others tell you what to think, feel, or be. You are wiser and more resilient now.

You have gotten a firm grasp on your identity, and now, with courage, you're ready to claim your feminine power and make decisions that should have been done a long time ago.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

The last person you expect to have something to say may surprise you. Try to look beyond the package that information comes in.

Sometimes younger people know more than you do about current events because this is their generation. Listen to the young person in your life. They are there to help you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You need to stop fixing things for other people. Focus on your own things right now.

You honestly don't have the time to worry about what other people do and don't do. It's like anything.

If they make a mess, let them clean it. up. You aren't being helpful when you rescue them. So, let them do their own work.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You have grown tired of what others think and seem to push on others.

You are ready to call your own shots and avoid jargon that falls along the lines of what it is that you feel is offensive.

You don't mean to be difficult right now, but you are ready for big changes, and if it means you start to make waves, then so be it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Your self-esteem has been beaten down lately. You feel like you need some gentleness or someone to hold your hand until you feel like everything is OK.

You know that you'll feel better soon, but right now, life has just been more than you can handle, and you need a soft place to land.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You have been in control for so long, but now it's time to pass the reins over to another person. This is not going to be easy. You have been in the driver's seat for so long.

See this as an act of love, or a type of gift that keeps on giving. You get back some of your time, and the person you love regains their dignity and self-respect.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.