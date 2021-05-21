Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 22, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, May 22, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Things get a little crazy when the day is filled with Life Path 5 energy.

Life Path 5 is the freedom seeker, and so it's best to expect some resistance from friends, family or even children when there are chores to do or things that must get done on Saturday.

With the Moon in Libra this Saturday, there's good reason to try and use compromise to your advantage.









Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Love is in the air for you, Aries. There's something magical in the air that brings the right vibe to your life. You are open and expressive.

Your super affectionate side comes out in a way that is warm and inviting. It's a wonderful time to fall in love again, or for the first time with someone new.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are creating a new destiny. Take a risk that you ordinarily would not be willing to take.

Sometimes you test the waters first to see if you're ready to dive in, but not this time. You need to just dive in and figure things out as you try to learn how to swim in new waters.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Double-check your communication lines.

You may think that someone isn't happy with you or that you have stopped speaking with each other because of a bad reason, but what if things have just gotten busy and a call-back was forgotten?

It's OK to be the first one to reach out to reconnect.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Live a little. You have earned all these amazing benefits through your hard work.

So, enjoy them. Indulge yourself a bit. Try to stop feeling guilty for getting some of the extras.

If it brings you a little bit of happiness, ask for it. Life is about balance, and you work hard to have fun as much as you do to pay the bills.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You're a high achiever. You are constantly figuring out new ways to make your life better.

You aren't sitting around waiting for things to happen for you or to you. You go out there and get things done.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Multitasking is so stressful. You are trying to do too many things and that's why you might mess up. It's better not to keep going full speed ahead.

Why not focus on one thing first and then move on to your next project. You may be more productive that way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Have faith in yourself. You often sell yourself short because you don't want to come across as prideful.

If you have the skills and the right attitude people may feel a little bit jealous at times, but you are delivering what you promise. Own it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Walk into that room and feel confident about yourself. You have been hiding behind the shadows for far too long.

Now, it's time to step out into your personal power and let others see how you mean business. You're going to do amazingly well today.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

This is a tough time, and no one can fault you for having some reservations on how much longer it will take for you to work your way out of this situation.

Chin up. Keep your nose to the grindstone. Eventually, things will be looking up.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This is the time to be creative. If you're hitting a mental block and not really getting any new ideas then try something different.

Go for a different approach or a new angle. You just need to start and things will fall into place.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You don't really want to wait for anyone else to tell you what to do, but you are considerate so it seems polite and fair. The thing is that you do not get this time back.

You may be waiting for no good reason. If you're impatient, it may be a good thing. This could be your window opening and time for you to make a move.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Your caring and nurturing energy are so contagious. Keep giving the love and care you are sharing so freely.

Your choices and mindset bring amazing healing into your life. You are so blessed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.