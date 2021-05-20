Love Horoscope For Friday, May 21, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 21, 2021.

Watch out and try to avoid being overly nitpicky as the Moon spends most of the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

A critical spirit could reveal its ugly head as the Virgo Moon squares Mercury while it is in its shadow phase and approaching retrograde next week.

Our dreams about love and our relationship's health are deeply personal thanks to the Sun in lively Gemini.

On Friday, Jupiter in Pisces speaks with the Sun, so we are pushed to do more but we have to be careful not to be too assertive or push when it comes to others.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't try to make too many changes all at the same time. Your heart is in the right place, so you're trying to take as much responsibility as you can. But, things have to work themselves out organically.

You can't force someone to be something they are not any more than you can try to change overnight yourself. Certain things take time, and you will have to be patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Someone needs to be the mature voice in the relationship. Wrap your loving energy around a situation that you know needs your wisdom, guidance, and support.

You know what needs to change. Although it's complicated, you want to be the voice of reason because if you don't no one else will be brave enough to speak the truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to be honest with yourself. You have been optimistic about things for longer than you should have.

You know that you are in a situation that you cannot sustain and pretend that positive thinking will make it better is not going to work.

You have to be brave and confront the situation with love and courage. Once you do, things will start to improve, but not before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your feelings reveal things that you need to pay attention to. Too many times you've shoved your emotions under the rug in order to make your partner comfortable.

But, this is your moment. Claim what you know to be true. You don't need validation or to ask for permission to feel what you do.

If others aren't comfortable with what you are going through, that doesn't mean your experience is invalid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A part of you will want things to grow faster than they should.

You may be anxious to have others see how together you and your partner are - on social media and in-person, but rushing to make a Facebook announcement or to flood your Instagram feed with couple's images may seem a bit over-the-top right now because things are still so new.

Tapering your desire to fit with what makes the most sense is smart, and it can keep things special for a bit longer until you make the big relationship announcement.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You create the future you want.

The power of attraction draws things to you that you did not know you could have - in love and in your professional life. You create your reality with your energy.

If you assume that something won't work, without even realizing it, you may sabotage the potential that is really there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is not hard to find, it just takes time - and there are days when you do not have the energy to invest in the quest for romance.

You hope that you will find that special person who will make your life complete, but if you aren't online actively looking or going out and starting to mingle, how do you anticipate crossing paths with someone who you may love?

It's time to put some energy behind your deepest desires. You don't need to do much, but putting yourself out there is a good start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you see in another person may drive you to do things differently. You may be motivated by lust, desire or even envy, and all these emotions can bring you to a place where you realize that to love is to be vulnerable.

You may not like feeling completely exposed emotionally, but you are ready and willing to give it a shot. Especially if it means you get to have a summer that you'll never forget.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Who you are can feel quite misjudged today. You may be trying too hard to make someone else happy - perhaps at the expense of yourself.

The truth is that in order for someone to feel joy, they have to make the decision that they will find reasons to experience it.

You can try to make their life better, but if they have already decided that what you do isn't enough, there is little you can do to change their mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can control certain changes, but there are times when another person acts so unpredictably that you're taking off-guard and by surprise for no reason at all.

There was nothing you could do to prepare or plan for this event. You have nothing to feel ashamed about. This situation was going to happen, and one day you may count it as a blessing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time for a change. You've felt stuck in this relationship for quite some time, and even though you're not ready to break things off, you're definitely ready to end the streak of boredom you've been feeling.

It's up to you to break the routine and try to introduce some new energy into the relationship. Be spontaneous. Do what you think needs to be done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Work can get in the way of what you want to do with your love.

You have to set time aside for romance, but right now with a new job, you're trying to make sure that you give your best impression.

Talk things over with your partner. They will understand that your career is not more important than your relationship, but for now, it must be a priority.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.