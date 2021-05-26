Love Horoscope For Thursday, May 27, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 27, 2021.

The Moon still appears to be full but the power of this lunar phase is starting to wane.

We are met with plenty of options, and some of these pull our heartstrings in a new direction... just in time for the weekend.

The Moon keeps us busy all day while it completes its time in Sagittarius, and the energy can be negative and even misleading.

Don't jump to any stark conclusions just yet, however.

There's hope for couples willing to work for what they want starting on Friday as communication begins with Jupiter in Pisces, just before it begins retrograde.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't push someone away when you want them to come closer to you. Sometimes you can be your own worst enemy when it comes to love.

Perhaps your fears will get the best of you and you send a mixed message.

When you catch yourself pushing away someone you love out of fear, try to see how your actions cause you to not get what you want which is to experience love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take a step back and evaluate the big picture.

Your friendship has been developing quickly in a new direction. This is exciting and startling at the same time.

You may not feel ready to go forward and take a chance to lose what you have that's been good for so long.

But, what if you go ahead and follow your heart only to realize this is the best love of your life?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are in a place where you need to show yourself that you can stick with a partner through the storms of life.

You have often left someone for less than what it is you're facing now, but this time is different. You're more mature now, and in a different place in your life.

You're ready to do things you had not done before, and love is opening those doors for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love isn't always the pretty things. Sometimes relationships show you their ugly side too. You do the best you can, and sometimes that's not good enough for people.

This is hard to wrap your mind around, and you may feel deflated, but this is life helping you to see the truth of things so that room is made for love, joy, and happiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be patient. Love takes time and so when you try to show someone you care, things may not happen as quickly as you hoped they would.

Sometimes you have to let things work themselves out without becoming too worried that love will pass you by. If it's meant to be, then it will happen on its own at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You deserve to feel loved and to be treated in the way that you are toward others. Sometimes you make excuses for someone's bad behavior because you know that they had a hard day or there are a lot of things going on.

People who love each other in healthy ways try to work through stress together. When you recognize someone treating you less than you deserve, call it out, and if you need to, distance yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You learn to love from others as a child, and now you have to relearn certain things so that you can be truly happy as an adult.

The rules of love aren't fixed in stone. You can make changes that are sensible to your relationship. What matters is that your life is the way that you need and want it to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love is something to share. You may worry that your significant other will love someone new if they are spending more time away from you with friends, family or coworkers. Distance is a great teacher in that it helps you to learn how much you both care for each other when apart.

You are reminded of the good things that brought you closer, too. So, try not to feel jealous that you have to be apart, instead, see the value in distance.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Every day is a chance to commit yourself to a loving relationship. Your day is filled with opportunities to be loving and kind to your significant other.

You can do little things for each other, and if you have to be the first to initiate acts of kindness, do something that you know will create a spark that builds your closeness and encourages you to spend more time together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to plan a mini-vacation and to set the stage for love.

The weekend is coming up and now is a great time to plan something special with your partner.

With the three-day weekend just around the corner, the time is perfect to break up the routine and to do something that fills your spirit and your mind with rest, relaxation, and romance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're hard to forget, and when you have been in each other's lives for so long, a breakup doesn't end the memories.

You had lots of good moments together. Morning text messages and knowing someone was there waiting for you at the end of the day.

These things aren't forgotten even when you're apart. It takes time to fill the void, and your ex likely misses you as much as you do them - even if this was the best decision for you both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

An ex can come back to touch base with you, and even if you leave the message on read, send them to voice mail or delete their emails, the bottom line is there are some loose ends to tie.

Talk things over. Clear the air and get things out in the open. You have to remove the feeling of 'what if' and that may require that you start to say things that were left unsaid.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.