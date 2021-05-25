Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Sun continues to be in the zodiac sign of Gemini. We are curious about life. Lively and wanting to engage in relationships.

The Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse will take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius on Wednesday.

The Moon will oppose the Sun in Gemini, so expect some delayed responses with slight emotional upheavals mostly experienced among air signs.

If your birthday is on May 26, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have a strong personality and love to get attention.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American actress and model Megan Fox, singer/songwriter Janet Jackson, and Irish actor Pierce Brosnan.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Prepare to smell the coffee. You get a big wake-up call this week, and it all starts with the Moon today.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of adventure and learning. It's time to step out of your comfort zone.

Of course, it's never easy to do things that make you feel afraid or uncomfortable, but this is the time to face what you are most scared of and start building up your courage to move past those hesitancies.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's always more to get and more to earn. The concept of scarcity can come up for you today, but you may start to see things in the realm of plenty.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of shared resources and secrets. Sometimes people hide what it is that they have out of fear that there's not enough to go around.

However, you don't have to worry that you will miss out on what you need if you give to others. This is your time to learn how the law of attraction works in your favor.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

No one likes to be alone, and your social side comes out in big ways. Making new friends is something you crave. It's been a long time because of social distancing, but the timing is perfect for expanding your connections and being hopeful.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of commitment and partnerships.

Get out there and show your charming side. Don't be afraid to put yourself in the middle of opportunities where you can make connections and perhaps meet someone who you really like.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You need a new routine, and this time around it needs to be rooted in your own wants and needs.

There are lots of things to get done before summer is here, and you don't want to waste much time before schools close and the season starts to change.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of daily duties and health. Make your fitness a priority.

If you haven't taken good care of yourself or have also gained weight during the pandemic, consider look at your options and see how to reverse the negative impact of 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your heart is ready for more, and there's nothing better than feeling the swoon of enchantment, charm, or presence of someone you really find attractive.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of creativity and romance.

This is an exciting opportunity for you to date, meet new people, get back into the scene and start opening your heart again, even if it's just for a short summer fling.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Someone may be having a baby, or if you're trying to grow your family, you could finally get what you're hoping for - a positive pregnancy result.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of home and the family. The mothering energy of the Moon can boost your fertility and bring happy news that someone is expecting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's almost summer, and that means your traditional vacation time is coming. You don't want to let this summer pass you by without seeing a bit of a beach or some sunshine in another city.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of communication and travel. This is your time.

Call up a travel agent. Find out what your options are. Even if you're just interested in asking questions to get information, the timing is right for you to hit the road.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A big purchase or a sale of a house could take place in the next few months. If you're planning to move or have a desire to find that dream home, don't give up hope.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of money and personal property.

Real estate is booming right now, but it's also super expensive. You might be struggling to find the right location for your needs, but good things start to happen for you in this area of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You don't have to stay in a dead-end job or be the one passed up for a promotion at work if you take action.

Schooling, certifications, or additional study can be one of the best ways to use your time over the next few months.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of identity and personal development.

Work on yourself. Dare to dream and reach for the stars.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes you just can't reopen the door for someone who doesn't belong in your life but they keep trying to wiggle their way back in. And it's hard to keep saying no, but eventually, they get the hint.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of hidden enemies from the past.

The next few months could bring the sound of silence. No more unwanted text messages or calls. No guilt plays. Just peace that allows you to move on and to be left alone.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You never know who you will meet when you start expanding your connections and get involved with the right membership or organization.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of friends and your business network.

It's not always what you know, but who. So, volunteer. Get to know others. Reach out to clients, both old and new, and bring your visibility up, especially if you work in sales and marketing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are ready to leave a job and the door to a new gig is finally going to open. Knowing that you won't be out of work in order to leave a company that you no longer want to work for is a relief.

The Full Moon and total lunar eclipse take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of career and social status. And this can bring promising energy into your life that allows you to move on from what was great before but not good for you now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.