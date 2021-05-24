Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Moon spends most of the Scorpio before slipping into Sagittarius before the day ends.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars, and this brings powerful energy that can be hard to handle so tread with care when making big changes.

If your birthday is on May 25, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have a great sense of humor and a ton of energy compared to most people your age.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include actor Mike Meyers and rapper Rasheeda.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Motivation runs high as the Moon harmonizes with your ruling planet, Mars in the sign of Cancer. Things feel like they are on the line, and it's not the right time to become overly emotional about your ambitions.

Keep a level head. If you do feel like you are uncertain about something big, give yourself time to deliberate and make a sound choice using logic and reason.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have a lot to say, and there can be an undercurrent of anger if you're not careful. Emotions should not be swept under the rug. In fact, look for a way to have your moment to speak.

Ask for what you need. Don't worry about offending another person. You have a message that needs to be delivered, and saying what you need to say can be a successful start to this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Manifestation energy is at your fingertips right. Use thoughts and words in a way that allows you to feel aligned. Make sure you say what you mean.

Contradictions, although likely, aren't going to be helpful to you right now. You need a one-track mind to get something done, and focusing on every angle will only be unnecessary distractions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Things feel personal for you as you navigate the day. You need to focus on your own goals and try not to take on more than your fair share of work.

Others may try to push you to do things for them without any notice. Say no when you can. This week will need a strong start. So keep your focus strong and on your own problems.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Not every text message will need an answer today. Energy vampires may abound, and you have so many reasons to be cautious when sense things encroaching on your work schedule.

Give special attention to your time management and set priorities early in the day. Avoid spending too much on food or indulging on sweets as a coping mechanism.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Network. Now is the time to cast your net and see what you are able to catch.

If you're involved in speculation, searching for deals, or aiming to grow your contacts for work, tap into your friendships to see if an introduction can be made.

Be social when you can. This week schedule a few Zoom coffee dates or start to plan meeting in person if things have improved in your area.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Revise your resume, and if you're in the market for work, start job hunting. The doors can swing wide open with offers coming from everywhere.

If you're looking to land a new gig, or have an interview coming up, polish your communication skills to prepare for the big day. The stars are in your favor bringing you success in work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Going back to school is a logical choice at this time. Start doing your college application research. Look for scholarships.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Look at your options for educational choices: on-campus or online. Consider alternative trades if you're interested in getting into a career that is more service-oriented or hands-on type of work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don't fight over things. You may get caught up in a debate about who owns what or who gets to keep what in a breakup. You may feel like there's an injustice or unfairness about how your property gets divided.

If you cannot win, don't keep quarrleing. Some things can be replaced. Sometimes the universe gives you back what you've lost, and it's an upgrade.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Passion finds its way into work you love or you may find the spark returns to a romantic relationship with an X that decides to reach out one more time.

This could be the opportunity that you've hoped and dreamed for. Take your time easing into things. Allow yourself room to get to know one another again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When opportunity knocks, open the door. You are filled with energy and can get lots of things done. Don't squander the day watching television or putting things off for tomorrow.

If you've got the urge to push yourself harder today, more than usual, do it. The motivation and drive feel right now may wane later in the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're driven to do something new and extraordinary. You aren't willing to be like everyone else, and you stand out without really trying too hard.

Now is a great day for introducing an idea you have to your company or mentioning it to a boss. You will want to plant seeds for the future, starting with giving others a glimpse of what you're feeling passionate about.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.