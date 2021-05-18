Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The First Quarter Moon takes place at 3:12 p.m. EST while in the zodiac sign of Leo, and this pushes our desire to do our best.

Things change rapidly and we are less apt to show off and more inclined to slow down and show slightly more conservative energy throughout the day.

The Moon leaves the lively energy of Leo to enter a diligent and persistent Virgo where we can get a lot of great things done.

We may not have much time for fun and games while trying to achieve important goals with the Virgo Moon opposing Jupiter in dreamy Pisces.

It's a perfect day for cleaning, organizing, and getting health-related tasks completed.

If your birthday is on May 19, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are sweet and easy to be around. You have a gentle nature that brings softness to difficult situations.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include wrestler Andre the Giant, Malcolm X, an African-American human rights activist, and Nicole Brown Simpson, the ex-wife of OJ Simpson.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to do something that mentally and emotionally stimulates your imagination.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of passion and creativity, and it helps to reveal where you have felt stuck during the pandemic but don't want to be any further.

Start allowing yourself to go out more. Rather than wish things would happen for you, make them by actively pursuing what you love or at least want to try doing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know that you are right when it comes to what's best for your life, and sometimes you have to bump heads with the powers that be to pursue your dreams.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of home and family. This can manifest with parents or family members seeming to disagree more with your choices.

This doesn't mean that you have to change your plans to please them. Chances are they will adjust once they see how happy you are with your choices.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You need to say what you need to say once and for all. Keeping things to yourself without really being open and honest is not your strongest trait.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of communication, and this enhances your gift of gab which can be a good thing. Start the conversation rolling. Instead of holding back, just be clear and let the debates begin.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You didn't really need that item anyway. What you wanted or thought you needed could become a non-option for you. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of personal property and money.

It may be a sign from the universe that something better is on the way. You might need to save a bit longer, but with planning and the right mindset, the doors will open for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't always know what you want until you have it in front of you. Temptation can become a defining moment of your life. You may find that you're able to see things as they are without really trying to 'go for it' as you usually do.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of identity. Prepare for the wake-up call of your life. Your life is taking a turn for the better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't need people in your life that bring you down. You need someone in your corner to lift you up. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of hidden enemies, and people who stab you in the back or who are not for you will start to reveal themselves clearly.

Instead of being angry or lamenting their presence, give thanks that you can see who you need to distance yourself from. At the end of it all, they are doing you a favor, and helping you get much-needed work done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's good to go out and meet new people. You have been quarantining for too long, and now it's time to socialize and get out in the world.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of friendships, and the door is opening up for you to start showing your sweeter side. You're a natural friend-magnet. People are drawn to you and enjoy your presence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Get applying. You have been looking for a job for a long time, and nothing really has come your way easily.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of career, and this could mean that your dream job finally shows up for you.

You may find what you're looking for without trying too hard. It won't come to you though. You have to make moves in order to find it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You might receive something that you did not expect from an unlikely source. Money sometimes comes from unusual places.

A check in the mail or a deposit can hit your partner's bank account and be what you needed to make the bills. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of inheritance, shared resources or secrets, all sorts of things can happen when you ask the universe for help. It listens.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have been waiting for a proposal long enough, and now the big question is coming.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of marriage, and your significant other may not be saying that they are thinking about the future openly, but you are going to be in for a surprise.

The proposal may come without you even knowing that it will happen. If you want to say 'yes' then accept!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's important to make fitness and your overall health a priority.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of health, and this is the time for fasting, dieting, or consulting with a nutritionist to help you put a meal plan and a routine in place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Things that help you to get your house in order can become a priority.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo activating your solar house of family, so if you live with others don't try to go it alone.

Ask for help. Everyone can make your place cozier and somewhere you all enjoy being around this summer.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.