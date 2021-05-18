Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 19, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, May 19, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We find the right balance on days when the energy is a Life Path 2, the Harmonizer.

Famous Life Path 2s include American actresses Meg Ryan and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Focus on your dreams, but maintain a practical mindset.

You won't be able to please everyone, but you can learn to compromise so civility remains.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

It's tough to make decisions when matters of the heart are involved.

Today, aim to follow your instincts no matter what others seem to say. Be true to yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

People may appear to be less in tune with what you have in mind.

Life has been difficult this last year for so many and you are likely picking up on the feelings of others more intuitively.

Be compassionate. In general, people just want to know that you're on their side.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's a beautiful day to be creative and artful. Take a stroll around a craft store to see what catches your attention.

Think of the next big thing that you'd love to try and start to make plans to put things into motion.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There are lots of important rules to follow right now.

As much as you may wish that things could be different, accept what's there and try to follow the original plan.

Modify things later when the timing feels right.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented and gifted that it can be confusing to know what trait to focus on the most when interviewing for a job or trying to highlight your best features.

Showcase what you do better than anyone else. It's a sure way for you to win.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

The tongue truly is mightier than the sword so when you say something that is true but comes across as meanspirited, so apologize.

You don't mean to be harmful, and you don't want to cause pain where you meant to show love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Changes are never truly predictable, even if you anticipate them coming your way.

What you need to remember is that it's often how you react to a situation more than it is the situation itself. Don't take it personally, but do accept responsibility.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Good news comes to you from out of the blue, but don't doubt that this is real.

It's likely hard to believe that your luck is turning for the better after such a hard week. Give thanks and just go with it. It's your time.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You have to push a bit to get what you want and need out of life.

Even if things are tough right now, don't give up. You will grow stronger with each battle.

You may feel like you're too weak or tired to go on, but you've got what it takes to win!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You have to be strong for your friend. You are their shoulder to lean on during this tough time.

You've been in their shoes before and understand that heartache takes time to heal. Your sweet voice and care are all that it takes to make a bad day bearable.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You may not have a proverbial trick up your sleeve but you can be creative and smart enough to figure out a solution to this important problem.

It's important that you don't delegate this to someone else. You understand the situation better than most and can come up with the right answer.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Trust your instincts. You know that in your heart you have so much to share.

Use your feminine energy to connect with your psychic intuition. The universe wants you to know that you're not alone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.