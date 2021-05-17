Love Horoscope For Tuesday, May 18, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 18, 2021.

Looking at the bright side has its place, but it's also good to see the truth when it presents itself.

Love brings out the best and sometimes the worst in us, and when the Moon is in Leo, we have to be careful not to be so proud that we can't see our own flaws.

How does this affect your zodiac sign's love horoscope?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Apologize. Saying something you didn't mean over a heated debate can make you feel like you failed your relationship or that things will never be the same.

This problem will soon become a distant memory if handled in the right way. Instead of hanging on to your pride or thinking of yourself as better than your partner, ask for forgiveness. It's not easy, but being unhappy isn't either.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There are times when it's appropriate to make light of a situation. You know that your partner didn't mean to do that certain thing.

Things are still early, and you're both learning what you each need, like, and want after moving in together.

Seeing the best in each other when you feel negative is a sign of how deep your love is. Giving each other the benefit of the doubt is a great way to hit the restart button and love again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Have confidence in who you are. Insecurity can reel its ugly head today and have you forgetting all your good qualities.

You may long to hear reminders on how much you are valued by your significant other. You may even fish for compliments without realizing it.

These feelings are there to encourage you to work on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Rejection is just as much a part of love as is acceptance. Looking on dating apps and seeing what's out there can lead you to say no more times than you like.

But, it's not good to settle for something just because you will feel bad telling someone you're not interested. Wait for the one that really captures your heart and gets your attention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's you against the world, but what happens when it feels like it's you against the world and each other?

The day is filled with challenges when it comes to romance, and you may wonder why it is that you cannot get along. Everyday stress could be finding its way into your relationship.

Falling in love is so easy, but life is what makes things feel hard, and keeping things in perspective can help while you're working through the complexities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mutual respect goes such a long way. You want to know that you're loved, but there's a lot to be said about feeling respected, too.

Respect is what takes your relationship to a new level and knowing that your partner is there to support your dreams and your goals will only solidify your commitment to the relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When you've been disappointed by love it's hard to believe that you could ever be happy again.

A divorce or nasty breakup can lead you to feel bitter about marriage and perhaps make you feel like dating is far off in the future, instead of now. But you were not made to be by yourself, even if friends do help fill in the gap while you're newly single.

Don't close the door completely to the idea of forever love. You never know. As they say, it typically finds you when you're not looking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Jumping into a commitment may be out of the question, but that doesn't mean you've not thought of it. You may feel like you're ready to take the leap of faith.

So many questions loom around what that would mean, especially if you allow yourself to be vulnerable and wide-open for getting hurt. The only way to truly find out though is to let go, dive in, and try because that is what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love starts with you. Your daily routine, and how you treat yourself models the type of love you want to attract and what you believe that you deserve.

You have been through so much and it takes time to recover from all that you've experienced. You allowed yourself to make changes to fit in with what someone else wanted, and now it's time to rediscover yourself.

You are starting to get to know yourself better, and when you feel like you're where you need to be, you'll pick a partner who is attracted to who you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You've got your sights set on what you want, and it's not what you used to value.

It's not always about the romance, although that's the part everyone enjoys and you do too. You're looking for things to be rooted in the everyday parts of life.

You'd love for your relationship to feel like it's magical, but right now you're looking more for honesty, predictability, and stability.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Being intentional when it comes to love takes practice and lots of selflessness.

It takes a lot of commitment and maturity to finish what you've started when you have fallen in love and awaken the desire in another person.

Letting someone into your life after you've been hurt requires a lot of healing, and letting go of the past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are letting go of things that you no longer want or need in a loving relationship.

Some of your expectations are being redefined, and you're seeing that even if you still want your relationship to be a certain way, it's not necessarily needed for you to be happy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.