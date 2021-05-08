Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 9, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, May 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Do what makes you happy, and being more independent is the vibe that comes through on Sunday when Life Path 1 energy fuels the day.

The day kicks off with the Moon in Aries, so trying new things and initiating is likely for most zodiac signs.

Best things to do on Sunday include starting the day with high-impact athletic activities or going outside and enjoying a run or spontaneously catching the sunrise.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, May 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Change is inevitable.

You have learned to become comfortable with variety because you not only thrive in it, but you learn something new about yourself and others whenever something goes a different way.

The day may feel slightly more challenging than usual, but this is a great time for you to show your flexible side.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can be difficult, so charm them. It's your softer side that really helps bring your team together this weekend.

You may not all see eye-to-eye but keeping your focus on what is being said and not taking opinions personally is your lucky ticket.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Adapt. Situations, routines, and plans often change at the last minute.

So, rather than feel like it's the worst thing that could happen use some of your creative energy to make a bad thing something new and adventurous for you and the people you're around this weekend.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Your intuition is super helpful right now. Listen to that sweet small voice when you first wake up in the morning.

Don't go straight to your social media to look at the feed. Instead, tune inward.

Something great can happen when you let your day start off with less screen time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Are you glad that you made that important decision?

It took a lot of courage to decide that you would not stick around longer than you should have.

You didn't miss out on anything after all. Instead, you found out that the time and energy you gained are more valuable than what you 'lost.'

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Meditate. Spending time with yourself is so important. Why not simplify the day and aim to do less rather than do more.

Your body, mind, and spirit will appreciate the freedom you gift yourself. Unwind and have a bit of fun, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Not everything needs your attention. You don't have to manage every single idea that comes to you.

In fact, right now, it's best if you try to focus less on what to do until you have the one idea you want to pursue more than anything else.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You have to start somewhere, but do you really want to rush into something this important without feeling the situation out first.

You want a relationship that will last, but you need to also remember your standards.

Loneliness has a funny way of making you miss red flags when they are blaring plain as day. Try not to miss them.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

There is a time to start and then, there are times when you need to wait things out.

You are ready to get moving forward with this big idea, but the gods seem to have a different idea. These hesitancies are protective.

Try not to push through the barriers that the universe has decided need to go up until further notice.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Detours are inconvenient but they are gifts.

Being late to an event can be a blessing in disguise. You avoided a problem that you did not need in your life.

You were able to completely get out of harm's way and get what you needed at another time (or location) that's best for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You thought you had more control and even power than you did. However, even you have your limitations.

You wish you could have had more input, but it was not in the cards. Life had other plans.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many great qualities and traits. Celebrate them. When someone brings them up to you, say thank you.

You don't have to ignore how amazing you are, especially when someone else takes notice.

