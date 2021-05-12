Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 13, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

The Moon and Mercury join forces in Gemini on Thursday.

This is thinking energy, but it can be where your mind is whirling with lots of ideas to explore.

To say that Mercury in Gemini is chatty would be an understatement.

For some zodiac signs finding a way to silence the inner dialogue that goes when you're trying to sleep can be a problem - especially when the Moon is involved.

Best things to do when you feel like you need to vent include calling or texting with a friend or taking a drive or walk around the neighborhood.

Gemini reinforces our love for all things local. So, perhaps a little bit of touring your community just for fun can be a good way to blow off some steam at the end of a long workday too.

If your birthday is on May 13, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You have a strong and tenacious personality. You love to be challenged and enjoy healthy competitive activities.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Darius Rucker and former Chicago Bulls Basketball Hall of Famer, Dennis Rodman.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of spirituality, and it can give you an edge over your hidden enemies.

Feel confident. Things are starting to bloom for you in a way that you may not understand immediately, but sense through faith and trust. In other words, the universe has got your back.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Make plans. Your social life will be booming. Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of friendships, and you get a boost of luck with networking.

This is a great time to start thinking about who you want to meet or what types of people you'd love to interact with - perhaps individuals you missed out on knowing for business or pleasure due to last year's pandemic impact.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Look your best at all times, especially when going out. You never know who you will run into.

Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of social status, and it may help you to move up the career ladder.

This is the time to put your best foot forward in all things. You could easily see opportunities to scale the ladder and make a solid impression with the right people.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Increase your faith. You may have felt challenged over the last year, but now things can start to improve.

Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of higher learning and beliefs, and you may find that you start a new spiritual quest.

This is a great time to start doing a meditative practice or journaling and spending time with God.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don't reject help when it's offered. Things can come to you in a way that you feel it's too good, but it's really happening.

Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of shared resources, and some sort of inheritance can come to you at this time.

Be sure to remain thankful for all you have and to practice gratitude.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love takes a turn in a positive direction. Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of relationships, including marriage.

Perhaps a proposal will take place or you finally meet 'the one'.

This could be when you start to see the sparks return in a current relationship where you felt that the connection was dwindling.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your fitness routine and desire to be your best inside and out can become a solid priority.

Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of daily duties, and it's a great time to jump-start a health kick.

The opposite can be true if you neglect to monitor your health. Jupiter can increase your appetite! So when you can, choose to eat good foods.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your imagination gets a boost and it's the perfect time to get writing.

Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of creativity, and this is a romantic time for you in all ways.

Pen a love letter. Write poetry. If you enjoy writing fiction, perhaps start the outline and see where an idea takes you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A reunion is in order. Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of home and the family, plus, if you've had strained relative relationships reconciliation can take place.

It's the perfect time to explore options about get-togethers or seeing others that you have not visited in the last year and maybe plan your upcoming holiday vacation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you share openly remember to tell what you're comfortable revealing.

Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of communication, and this can bring out the chattier more verbose side of your personality.

You could dominate the conversation, so be sure to make room for others to talk.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you're looking to buy a house, car or some other luxury item, shop around.

Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of money and personal property.

Changes to your wealth may start to show, and improve. Be sure to invest wisely and take advantage of bargains when they are timely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Work on yourself. Let your talent be revealed. Jupiter enters Pisces bringing luck and good fortune to your solar house of identity and personal development.

This is when you'll want to make decisions about the direction of your life.

If you're looking to get a different type of job or just want to improve what it is that you do now, your options are wide open. Investigate what they are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.