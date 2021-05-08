Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

Be careful not to act impulsively. The day starts off with the Moon in Aries squaring Pluto in Capricorn bringing a huge surge of nervous anticipation that can also turn sour if you don't apply it wisely.

We are likely to expect more than what is realistic due to expansive Jupiter communicating with the Moon early in the day.

This is 'eat with your eyes' energy that can stir trouble, especially if you're sight-seeing or trying to get a certain amount of things done within a window of time.

Later in the day, the Moon slips into the sign of Taurus where it is exalted and most comfortable.

If you have a mentally stimulating day, end it with soothing activities that allow you to kick back and chill.

If your birthday is on May 9, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You tend to be cautious, but you are also patient and slow to anger. You love to do things for others when you can.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actress Rosario Dawson, singer/songwriter Billy Joel, alien contactor and writer Riley Lee Martin.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, May 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Protect what you have. An oversight or some sort of carelessness can cause a loss of what you own during the day.

So be aware of your surroundings, especially if you're in a hurry, including on the drive to work.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of money and personal property, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn.

Jupiter provides a bit of protection, so don't worry too much, just practice caution especially if you're working with fragile items.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You learn something new every day, and every once in a while a shocker of information comes to you through the news or word-of-mouth such as a radio program or podcast.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of identity and personal development, so prepare to have a new idea blow you away with how profound it is!

Tune in to good teachers who share their knowledge generously.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Keep your positive mental attitude, as the day could be a bit tougher at first, but improves later in the day.

Pluto speaks with the Moon and this can bring sudden information to the surface that you may wish you didn't know about.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of hidden enemies, and Jupiter is involved.

You may feel like the world is every changing, and for this reason, the type of people you enjoy hanging out with also adjusts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your network and social circle broaden, and you may feel like you literally know more people than you once realized.

The Moon and Jupiter work together in harmony, and this brings a joyful energy to your life.

From running into people in the store to getting calls or request to go out, you'll want to make sure you leave the house looking your best, especially while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friendships all weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Dress up and look your best, even if you're just hanging out around the house.

You truly stand out from the crowd as Jupiter harmonizes with the Moon emphasizing your best attributes and giving you a chance to get recognized for them.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of social status and career, so even at work people notice positive things about you and it boosts your public image.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Prayer, meditation, or painting your own mandala for fun are great things to do as lucky Jupiter speaks sweetly with the Taurus Moon this weekend.

Even your perception of things could change while Pluto squares the Moon bringing tension to your creativity.

Try to focus mostly on matters that foster a love of nature and your higher power.

Feed your soul, especially while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of personal beliefs and spirituality.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Luck and good fortune find a way to come into your life, perhaps through the help of a friend or some surprise event where you get a gift you didn't expect at all.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of shared resources, and this is where the doors of favor start to open.

You may find it uncomfortable to ask family for something you need, but this is where Jupiter in your sector of play and romance may usher in the sweet support from a lover or close friend who cares about your well-being.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may feel completely optimistic about the future thanks to a position role Jupiter plays in your solar house of home and family.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Your loved ones could go the extra mile. You may find it easier to get along even with the most difficult people in your life.

The only thing you'll want to be mindful of is overextended yourself with promises that sound good at the moment but are impractical in the long term.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitments, and it will square Pluto in your sector of communication. So watch out. Don't speak without thinking.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The day can feel busy, but everything you do will seem to have received the Midas touch everywhere you go.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of daily duties, but try not to test fate as stress could still arise in the area of finances - especially if you spend more than you know you should - during Pluto square the Moon. You will feel tempted to, but don't give in to it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Fresh ideas, fun times, and lots of positivity are in the cards all day while the Moon works harmoniously with Jupiter in Aquarius, and spending time with friends or family is great for your spirit.

Even if you The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of creativity and play, and you may discover a totally new side of you.

Try something new like painting, crafting, or visit a local museum.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Changes happen, and sometimes they bring you some great experiences that you would not have searched for otherwise.

Pluto in your sector of hidden things works overtime and what you didn't see before could reveal itself.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of home and the family, and things can feel busy, perhaps even profoundly intense - especially if it has been a while since everyone has gotten together. Take lots of photos for memories to share and mark your day's events.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There are so many positive things coming your way with Jupiter in bringing some light to the Moon's energy.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of communication, and it's a great time to sit with someone you enjoy chatting with over coffee or while going on a beach walk.

Make it a point to call a friend or to schedule a lunch date later on in the week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.