Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, May 3-9, 2021

As we head into the first full week of May, we’re already feeling a shift of energy from allowing things to happen in our lives to now taking charge over the direction we want things to head in.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

A big part of this will be the Venus in Gemini transit that we see towards the end of this week that is peppered with important transits and quiet days which allow us to assimilate into this new energy.

Venus in Gemini while stereotypically known for being indecisive actually can be quite the opposite.

This is a time when we will be able to be clearer about what makes us feel good, what makes us happy — and also who we truly have deep feelings for.

Even if it seems we’re not quite ready to do anything about our new awareness just yet, we will ultimately be one step closer to knowing our own truth.

Because this transit is in play for most of May ending on June 2nd, it means that we won’t see any big fruition points until the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius towards the end of the month which will propel us forward into the new romantic chapters in our life.

Between now and then use the quiet astrological days that we have to sit and process all that’s not just happening around you but within you as well. Just as we experience transits that are necessary for our development, we also experience quiet days as well.

Sometimes it’s within the quiet spaces that the deepest growth occurs.

For now, though, it’s about the thoughts that we have with ourselves and those that hold space for us to talk through things.

The highest form of love is when we feel totally and utterly accepted by our partner which is communicated not just through action but conscious conversation.

While we don’t necessarily need to force ourselves to have conversations that we’re not ready for — it is important to be aware of what will need to be discussed at some point, especially as we head through this Venus transit towards the Full Moon.

Because regret in love is often filled with all of the things that we wished we said.

Astrology Forecast for your love horoscope this week:

May 3, 2021:

Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius

A time to transition, reviewing your intention, and being prepared to remove any blocks or obstacles that are preventing growth and abundance.

Think about what is holding you back from being free and from living your life as a symbol of truth, this is the space that you will be asked to review and work on in the coming week.

Sun in Taurus square Saturn in Aquarius Expect to have felt the boundaries of your own personal limitations around this time.

This isn’t to deter you from growth but to give you a reality check on what you need to move around in order to find success; together with the last quarter moon, this energy is about not glossing over or ignoring problems but dealing with them head-on.

Mercury in Taurus square Jupiter in Aquarius

Igniting a feeling of determined ambition and stamina to help us more creatively solve our problems and forge ahead. This is not a time for giving up, instead, we will become crystal clear about what we’re fighting so hard for and won’t allow ourselves to give up.

Venus in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces

Under this transit, we will be able to see the beauty in the world around us. Rather than only seeing obstacles, we will be able to see these potential blocks as necessary lessons that are helping us become even better.

May 4th

Quiet Astrological Day

Take advantage of no planetary transits or aspects today and lean into the pause, resting if necessary but also having our eyes wide open at the lessons we’re not meant to miss.

May 5th

Jupiter in Aquarius quintile Uranus in Taurus

This transit brings a change in our belief system and the way that we have been living our lives to allow in greater abundance and wealth, a sudden spiritual growth spurt.

May 6th

North Node in Gemini sextile Chiron in Aries

Occurring at eleven degrees this is a day to take note of especially around the themes of finally outgrowing the lessons that you’ve already learned.

You should be able to keep both your roots and wings, but finally, find the courage and ambition to leave what no longer fits because divine timing has arrived for your brand-new chapter.

Venus in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn

Expect intense feelings and a brand-new chapter in your romantic life. This is the start of something that feels more real and true than anything previously, which is the product of having learned many karmic lessons about what love is not.

May 7th

Quiet Astrological Day

Another day of no transits or aspects which is what is necessary after yesterday’s intensity. Enjoy these days as we have them this month because they are building up to the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius at the end of the month which will send shockwaves through your life for years to come.

May 8th

Ceres enters Taurus

A desire to be well cared for takes precedence with this transit. We will be drawn to focus on physical acts of love as well as nurturing our partners, including improving our home life as well.

Venus in Taurus square Jupiter in Aquarius

Favorable aspects help remind us to focus on those things that feel good. Dealing with real-life issues is important but so is setting aside time for us to enjoy what is working, reminding us to not forget to stop and enjoy the journey.

Venus moves into Gemini

As the planet of love moves into communicative Gemini it means that it’s time to talk. Not just about issues that matter within relationships but also as a love language.

While the shadow side of Venus in Gemini is an inability to decide, there’s also a strong energy of being able to see all sides to a situation while talking and thinking through as to which is the best route to take.

In relationships, we may be able to better understand our partner but will also be clearer on what resonates with us and what definitely doesn’t. This energy is in effect until June 2nd.

May 9th

Quiet Astrological Day

Use this time to settle into the new Venus energy and to reflect on what actually needs to be spoken and discussed versus what is yours to work through.

Weekly love horoscope for May 3-9, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You likely will feel backed into a corner this week. Try to not make any sudden decisions or movements and instead allow yourself to feel your way out of this instead of taking action.

Especially in terms of your current theme of trying to do things differently because doing that begins with the choice to be vulnerable to your partner instead of reactive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As the week begins you will be needing your partner to step up and care for you more than you normally do.

Allow yourself to express these needs and to receive their actions with an open heart.

It’s okay to need more TLC at certain times, just trying to bring some conscious awareness to it so that you don’t miss the bigger underlying reason for your feelings.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Honestly, as this week starts the universe is trying to tell you to not mess it up.

While the ‘it’ in that sentence may be debatable, it’s likely that it’s in terms of a romantic relationship.

Either new or already developing in which you’re dancing a very fine line of doing what you’ve always done.

Just remember as scary as it is, you don’t actually get different results until you change the way you relate to your partner or love interest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling a little forgotten this week. Not that you are in truth, but something has been happening recently with your partner or even just your view on life, in general, that is going to make you feel like everyone else has it together but you.

Instead of asking people to fix these feelings for you, lean into what’s comfortable and what you can take responsibility for.

If there is something you need from a partner or even a good friend then be an advocate for yourself and ask for it, just remember the difference between that and using someone as a band-aid to fix what we don’t want to deal with.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The cosmos are urging you to be quiet this week. If you were thinking of having a conversation, don’t. At least not yet.

If you feel triggered and want to argue or tell someone off, walk away instead. If not there’s a high likelihood that you will come to regret what you say and even burn some bridges that you have no true desire to. This week, look within.

Try to figure out what you really want and why you feel restless, instead of automatically making it about your partner, because the real issue this week, might be you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If you could dump your phone in a nearby river at the start of the week and just enjoy life you’d be set, but since that’s highly unlikely your job is to find out how to quiet the noise of the world.

Remember that not everyone knows best or has your best interests at heart, no matter how much they say they love you.

Love is different for each of us and sometimes love means, “Please don’t leave me alone”. You don’t owe anyone anything, even someone who says they love you.

Put yourself and your peace as your priority this week and you’ll be grateful that you did.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There’s nothing that we can’t come back from. Sometimes it seems that we’re ruined, or that we ruined our chances or even potential.

But this isn’t true. Life will never go according to plan and the sooner you come to that realization the more at peace you will be at.

Just because this is true though doesn’t mean love is all downhill from here. Allow life and love to surprise you.

Allow yourself to start again and allow yourself to truly believe the best really is yet to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Own it. Own it all. Every single piece of your story because in owning what we’ve been through we create acceptance for what we want to create next. Nothing has happened to you. Instead, it’s all been happening for you.

Even the moments you wish you could erase have all been part of you becoming the person you are now.

Relationships never go the way that we think they will, but they do play out as their meant to, just know that when one chapter has come to a close the universe will make it impossible to pretend it hasn’t.

Know when to say goodbye so that you’ll be in the space to say hello when that new beginning starts knocking.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

No longer wanting to run away from what needs to be dealt with is a huge point of growth for you, even if you’re not sure how or when to deal with it.

Allow yourself the certainty of confidence that comes from not trying to take the easy way out and give yourself time to figure out the rest.

The answers we seek only come when we’re ready and this week will be about a lot of quiet planning as you get ready for that next big step of your life.

Now that you know what direction that will be in — you'll be unstoppable.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

No one knows your truth but you, not even past partners. Don’t allow yourself to be defined by those who said they loved you, instead look in the mirror and have the courage to define yourself. Let go of the words that past partners said, or even those current ones still are.

Find your truth, no matter how deep you have to dig because once you do, then you no longer have to worry about what others think of you.

Regardless of any other successes in your life, the biggest one will always be having the courage to not just define yourself but live your life as the person you truly are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Make space for all the conversations you know you want and need to have.

This doesn’t mean that there is a reason for dread or hesitation but simply recognize that in order to have the conversations that you’re craving right now you will need to make the space for them to occur.

While you have no problem saying what needs to be said, sometimes you still are a little too careful with your heart.

No one can blame you for playing it safe, except playing it safe never led to that amazing healthy love that you’re wanting to build. Now is the time to not just believe in the impossible but to act like anything is possible, even love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’ve been doing a lot of “wait and seeing” recently. More observing rather than speaking and while it all served a purpose, you’re going to have to start shifting that as we move through this week. Things need to be said.

They need to be expressed, spoken about, and brought up. But it’s also about shifting that stereotype; sometimes it’s not that things have to be wrong to have a conversation, but because they are so right.

Remember that great changes are preceded by great conversations, and while you may be hesitant to burst the love bubble, you’re currently in — you just may find it doesn’t burst at all but only grows stronger.

