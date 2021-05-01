Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 2, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, May 2, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Today feels like a bonus day with the Creative energy of a Life Path Number 3 in numerology. This is no day to sit at home to watch TV.

Catch a sunrise. Go out to the park. Throw the ball with the kids or your family pet, and enjoy a bit of music while preparing your favorite meal.

Sunday is perfect for pulling out your Scrabble board or playing Word With Friends, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, May 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Kick your feet up, Aries. It's time that you take a load off and enjoy the day. You've earned a break. Even if you have the energy to do one more thing, why?

Allow yourself a moment to celebrate this week's victories. You don't always have to be a go-getter. It's OK to take it slow, just for one day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

When you really think about it, Taurus, so. many things that you struggle to have are not necessary for your happiness.

These are nice-to-haves. Some of them are great-to-haves, too.

But at the end of the day, what you really crave is stability, love, and a sense of purpose. Focus on these things.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

When you get in on the scoop it's so tempting to pick up the phone to tell someone else, but this time you need to practice discretion.

You don't need to share the details about a life that's not your own.

Even if the gossip is just too good to keep to yourself, maybe this time it's best that you do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

No one likes a trouble maker, and as much as you would like to be understanding you know that you may have to be the one to stand up to the person who keeps stirring the pot in order to create drama.

It's not going to be a comfortable conversation, but out of necessity, you may have to be the one to do it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

This is just the beginning. Even if you feel like it's too late for you to make it in a particular field, start somewhere.

You can try a different route, even. But lots of people have started a thing late in life and finally made it. You can, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

This situation feels like it's impossible, but you need to see that you are the one in control of your life. Your fear is what blinds you and holds you captive.

Try to remove yourself from being afraid. If you can't, then do what you need to do afraid. Slowly, you'll learn that you have courage, and that's better than staying stuck where you are now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your intuition. It's such an amazing feeling to be self-confident.

When you finally find that place inside of your heart where you are able to rest and relax in self-assurance, it's a thing of beauty.

Sit pretty knowing that when the world is going crazy you're the sea of calm.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You have worked so hard to get to where you are now. You're more than a survivor.

You're a thriver. You are a person who understands the value of hard work.

So, don't stop doing what it is that you're doing. Be resourceful. Keep trying. Hold your chin up. You've got this.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Sometimes you just have to give up on the fight. This struggle is going nowhere.

You don't need to argue over politics or something you read on social media if it disrupts your peace. Detach yourself. You have to let it go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Be generous. In a world where there's so much uncertainty, a gift in good faith is a sign that you trust the future to be whatever you decide it to be.

You can give a little bit. Not only will the act of charity make you feel good inside, but it will also help you to fortify your belief in abundance.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Put yourself out there. After being home and social distancing for a year, of course, your social skills are rusty.

But, like getting on a bike, all you need to do is start.

What you used to know will come back to you naturally. Just give it time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

It's not easy to stay consistent when you'd rather have fun or be out with your friends.

Being at home studying or trying to get your work done is a chore, but one that is worth your time and energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.