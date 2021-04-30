Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

We hit a snag, and there is a bit of instability to the day, but with so many planets in the sign of Taurus and the Moon in Capricorn, you can handle whatever comes your way.

Venus and Mercury work together in Taurus, and this brings just the right balance between work, play, and socializing with friends, family or coworkers.

If your birthday is on May 1, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You have a beautiful way with words and love to chat in small groups where you can be a sensitive and caring listener.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actor Glenn Ford, Indian actress Kasthuri, and Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, May 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You get a power-packed day full of surprises and unexpected changes as the Moon in determined Capricorn activates your sector of career.

Expect some sort of announcement or news to come through on something that may have been delayed.

You may discover something good happens in your career that helps to bring you to the limelight and perhaps lead to additional money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may have to repeat a hard lesson, one that you thought you already learned, but when the Moon in your sector of education continues to be influenced by unpredictable Uranus in your sign, there's always more than you can experience to deepen your knowledge on a subject.

Try not to take this situation too personally. It's really not about you in particular, but a necessary part of growing pains that build your character.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you have been trying to get in touch with someone at a bank or who owns you some money, you might finally get caught up before the end of the weekend.

The Moon in your sector of shared resources gets a boost from Uranus in Taurus. The animosity you feel about being held up and having to wait in the line can get lifted and things will resolve so you can enjoy what's left of your weekend and not get caught up thinking that you have to deal with the drama that you should not have.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Even if you think you are in love or that things are meant to be, you may feel shaken at your core before the day is over. This is not a time to jump to conclusions or to cut ties without a warning.

The Moon working with Uranus can be your tap on the shoulder to help you from making a mistake without knowing fully what you're getting into. If you decide to take something on, it's because you wanted to do so willingly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are times when you just have to wing it. You may have something unexpected drop in your lap, and it could involve quite a bit of work. You might be picking up a shift that you didn't anticipate working on.

You could get a phone call from a friend asking to cash in on a favor. You may not know what this day could bring, but keep your schedule open as you will want to get whatever is needed to be done completed, as soon as you find out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The pandemic has dulled your senses, but not for much longer. You may be meeting someone that really puts a spin on how you feel. This could just be a spark that reminds you that you're alive and life really can have some promise to it.

The meeting doesn't have to lead to anything in particular. You may just be receiving a slight message from the universe that you have so much left to offer the world, and you need to keep on living life to the fullest.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With Uranus and the Moon may have you let your guards down for too long is not a good idea. Stay on top of the little details that make your home cozy and inviting.

Sometimes parents or family members have their own funny way of popping into your life. You could be having an unexpected visit and this could mean that you need to get the house picked up or have some things in the pantry just in case.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Live in the moment, and cherish the time you have with people you know care. You may find yourself more willing to invest time into a particular relationship.

There can be things that help you to see what matters most to you right now. The world sometimes gives a gentle reminder that being with others can be more important than a job or a plan that can wait.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money comes and money goes, but it's so nice when it lands in your lap. Things are going to work themselves out without much effort, and it will be sudden.

You may have given up hope that the door you knocked on will open, but wow, when it swings it will be a wide entrance for you to waltz on through without any problem at all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's not always. like you to remain stuck in a rut, but when it happens, it feels like your imagination is never coming back.

The day holds promise for you, and the Moon presents with you an opportunity to think outside of the box thanks to a little bit of help from Uranus in Taurus.

This can be a wonderful time of reinvention and self-exploration, and who knows a big shout out when your new project is born and you get credit for something amazing that you do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family first, and you may find yourself needing to put those words into action.

There could be a slight change in plans or a person who just needs someone to talk to among your relatives.

If you get the notion that a friend needs to talk or maybe a younger cousin could use a shoulder to lean on, give in to that energy and see if there's anything you can do to help.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may not believe your ears, and this can be a really interesting bit of information. Someone may slip and say something you needed to hear but were not privy to until now.

The Moon and Uranus working in harmony can have you feeling good about this small discovery, even if it was not what you anticipated would happen at all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.