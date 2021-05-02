Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 3, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

Things feel critical now as the Quarter Moon phase takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

We become aware of what needs to be done and what problems remain, particularly those that involve humanitarian efforts.

On a personal level, this is a time to evaluate core relationships and to see where new routines may provide some sort of relief when an outdated approach is no longer working.

If your birthday is on May 3, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are a lover of art, music, and animals. You tend to be more outspoken than most, and offer advice readily when it feels right.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American singer and songwriter James Brown, Iranian-American film and television actress Mozhan Marnò, and singer Frankie Valli.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, May 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keep an open mind when it comes to your relationships.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of friendships, and this is the time to really review the dynamics about who you hang out with each day or where you invest your time.

Sometimes without realizing it, people can bring you down with their problems.

It's not that you should abandon them, but creating boundaries so you're not consuming by what's happening in their life is a good idea.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What direction do you want your life to head in the next three months?

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of career and social status, and this is the time to map out a plan for the summer.

You might have some goals for a business that you need to flesh out.

You may come to the conclusion that the place where you work isn't best for you or perhaps you realize you've been slacking off and you want to do better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's always something new to learn. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

It activates your sector of personal philosophy and academics, and if you have a sense that you are short on ideas or need to fill in the gap where you lack some knowledge, this is the time to do it.

You could pick up a book on the subject you're weak in or join a mastermind or take a course to help you improve on the topic you need to get better on. Don't make any more excuses. Instead, be proactive.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are so many ways to be generous, money isn't the only option. You can donate your time.

You can be more engaged with others online or at work by providing a little bit of detail or going the extra mile to help someone else out.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of shared resources, so being open and honest is really a great practice to have over the next few days.

Pay it forward. You never know whose life you may improve by just being a good person and sharing knowledge and time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you are all in or out, you may come to the point where you're ready to decide.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of commitments, and this can be a challenging time for you.

You might feel like something you've worked hard to get is potentially going to be taken from you.

But rest in the truth. Life is competitive. Sometimes things don't work out in the way that you hoped or planned, but there's a point where what you didn't receive could turn into something better.

And, there's also a time when the person you're competing with gives up because it's too much work and they don't want to put in the time - as you have.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Get the most important things you want to accomplish done. It's so easy to stay in bed or to focus on what doesn't really matter.

With social media and so many distractions available, you could lose sight of the time and throw your routine for the day off.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of daily duties, so there's no better time than the present to remain fully invested in your goals and get a project completed, turned in, and done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You just have to make time and decide you will not allow anyone to disrupt it.

There are priorities you have to set for yourself, and me-time is definitely on the list.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of creativity, but how can you think with the phone ringing or your partner wanting to spend time with you. Of course, all of these things are important.

But, guess what? So is what you want to do for yourself. If you really want to write, draw or just do something simple by yourself, it will be hard, but you just have to carve the time out of your schedule and tell everyone it's off limits.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There really are certain people you don't want to get too involved with.

You don't know all the reasons why, but it should be good enough that internally, you don't feel right when you're around them.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of home and the family, and just because someone is your blood relative doesn't mean they get to be your automatic bestie or sidekick.

You may not get to choose who you are related to, but you do get to decide who your friends are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are just one of those people who has to speak the truth, it's too hard for you to not do it.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of communication, and this is your moment to share what's on your mind.

While honesty is your strongest trait, the delivery is equally as important.

You may not like having to buffer your message, but if the person tunes you out as soon as you begin to talk, you are wasting both of your time. Be sensitive to the listener.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you want to own something or claim it for yourself, you may have to be a little more assertive.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of money and personal property, and this is where things can become yours or not.

If you're shopping for a new home and you are wondering if you want to put in an offer, don't wait on it too long.

Windows of opportunity open for a moment, and then when that chance is gone, it's lost. Don't miss yours.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know who you are, and so live authentically. You don't need to be anyone else but yourself. Be you.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of identity.

This is your time to connect with your inner spirit and what it is that makes you feel whole.

You may be giving parts of yourself away through compromise or maybe denial. But, now is the time to regroup and recollect your thoughts and to be you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes you tolerate more than you should, and if you're tired of being taken advantage of, say no.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and it activates your sector of hidden enemies, and you may see things for what they are.

You have been working hard to remove toxic people and situations from your life.

Sometimes you can't though because you work with them. It's possible to figure out how to manage the situation. Don't give up. Change your routine or stick close to the people you know that you can trust.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.