Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 5, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

We want to get lost and escape the hardships of reality while the Moon is in Pisces, but every once in a while the universe has a different plan in place.

The Moon in Pisces squares Mercury in Gemini, and this can create a sense of confusion about what truth is (and what it is not).

So, avoid confusing banter, especially online. And, if you don't know the answer to a question admit ignorance and move on.

If your birthday is on May 5, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are your own person. Your individuality and uniqueness are core to how you express yourself around others.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include English singer and songwriter Adele and German philosopher, economist Karl Marx.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, May 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your daydreaming may feel a bit out-of-control.

You may want to keep a little notepad nearby so you can jot down what you see because you could forget your visions even if they felt so real, you thought you'd remember them forever.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of spirituality, and this is when you may feel like you connect with your higher power in a real, tangible way.

If you've been wondering what your purpose in life is or feeling like your life is taking a new direction, the clarity you need may be coming to you this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Not everything you think or feel needs to be given full disclosure to your friends.

While the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships the boundaries you have with others can be hazy, so it's a good idea to monitor and protect your choices.

With Mercury now in Gemini, and still not fully settled in, you could easily give in to peer pressure for all the wrong reasons.

If you feel motivated to share more than you usually do, as yourself what is your motive.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Work for what you want, but don't be upset if the timing is not as quickly as you would like it to be.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of career, and social status, and your payoff can be hidden from plain sight.

If you need to feel motivated to continue doing the work you've got scheduled this week, find alternative ways to keep your drive up. Schedule a dinner date.

Treat yourself to carry out or go for a long drive in the car and enjoy a night out counting stars while practicing gratitude for everything you've been blessed with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Trust your own convictions, and don't give in to the group mentality.

Standing your ground takes time and practice, especially if you're used to be timid when in a crowd.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of higher learning and belief, and your coming clean moment could be on the horizon.

If you truly feel a certain way, you can say so with sensitivity. Don't let resistance be what holds you back from being honest with yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Look into your network for the wealth you need. Search for people who love to share and exchange ideas and interesting information.

This can be a great help to you this week. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources, and you could inherit something of value that helps you this week.

Put yourself out there. You could get lucky by being in the right place at the right time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be conservative in your approach to work. If asked to take on additional responsibilities, check your schedule.

Don't accept without evaluating all your other commitments to avoid over-extending yourself.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitments, so you will want to be sure to double-check your plans.

You may have that feeling like you forgot something or that something is missing, and later realize what you had going on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Doing too much can make you slightly less pleasant to be around, not to mention the stress of over-performing all day.

You will want to make sure to schedule your lunch and not work through your only break.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of daily duties, and the day can whiz by quickly before you know it.

You have tons of things to do, and an amazing sense of work ethic, but don't forget your more human side too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Having a vivid imagination is a lot of work, but not the type that you have been anticipating.

The chore you have before you involves clearing your plate so that your mind is clear and your time is free.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of creativity, and this is the perfect time to plan the decor of a room or even your wardrobe.

Go for brilliant colors, and if you love a few dramatic tones, pick one of your power colors, like red.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Relationships and how you interact with the people closest to you could be a bit under pressure without warning.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of home, and the family, but while Mercury is in Gemini this puts a lot of pressure on you to treat everyone equally.

Surprise disclosures could come forward, even including how someone feels left out or a bit jealous when your time is monopolized by work or family matters.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's important to get certain things off your chest, not just for your sanity but also for your overall health.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication, and a lot of pressure comes through in the area of your emotions. It's not the time to sweep things under the rug if you can prevent it.

Try to be open about your problems, and be thoughtful when it comes to solutions. Aim to resolve conflicts that have been hurtful from the start.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to have fun and to make play a priority. It's good to be a go-getter, but try to also enjoy your life.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money and personal property, and don't you want a spot that gives you joy when you're in it.

Pull out a canvas. Allow yourself to laugh and just break free from whatever routine you usually do as part of your adulting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are your own boss when it comes to the life you want to live. Decisions start and end with you.

Make it a point to command your time. Schedule things that help you to feel in control of your world.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of identity, and it's the perfect time to start thinking long term. Don't just live for today, plan for tomorrow, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.