One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of April 26 - May 2, 2021

Welcome to your weekly one card weekly tarot reading, my friends. Wow, after throwing the cards and seeing what's to come, I can only say that it looks like we all have a bit of changing to do.

Your one card tarot reading for this week brings feelings to the surface.

Much of what I'm seeing is about resentment and the need to be right. Now, we all know how dull that can be, and yet, we humans still try to impress all those around us with our superb ability to be correct on all matters.

Time to wake up - it's not working, people. Let's be open to change - who knows, it may just work!

Face it, it's hard to be a human being. We all crave a break and we all know the fastest way to get one: make one ourselves.

That's the kicker with everything. If it's not working - move on.

So, let's see what your sign of the zodiac is up for this week, according to the Tarot.

Weekly tarot card reading for the week of April 26-May 2, 2021:



Aries (March 21 - April 19): Five of Swords

This week is going to feel similar to that old phrase, "all dressed up with no place to go." This Five of Swords tarot card is one that depicts backward movement - it seems you are prepared to move forward, and yet, all of your actions are somewhat backward, which may imply that on some level, you do not WANT to move ahead.

This is a good week for you to ask yourself what it is that you are afraid of, and why are you not doing the right thing by yourself. On one hand, you're quite aware - even daring, if not ready...and on the other hand, those daring moments tend to take a backseat when it comes to really putting in the effort and delivering the action.

This world is made up of action; we cannot sit still and wait for it to happen, and this is the lesson that will become front and center for you during the week. The only thing in your way, Aries, is fear, so ask yourself if that fear is doing you any good, because there's a good chance all you're doing is depriving yourself.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Nine of Wands, reversed

The Nine of Wands is a card dedicated to the idea of work - and in its reversed state, it's about work gone wrong - or awry.

This is already a difficult card to receive, and as it is, it's a warning for you - like a slap in the face that says, "Wake the hell up!" This wake-up call is about sticking with what you've started. It's also about laziness and how bad it can get if you succumb to a lifestyle that is apathetic and dull. In other words, Taurus, if you want to change your life, you're the only one who can make that happen.

So goes it with dreams and ambition. This stuff just isn't knocking on your door. And if enough time passes without your taking responsibility for what you really do have to do in this life, you will watch all of your dreams go bye-bye. This card says WAKE UP and start getting serious about work. Do it. Now.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Nine of Pentacles

Order is the word of the week, and you will be spending your time putting so much of your life and work in order. This may mean that an extraordinary opportunity is coming to you and that you are required to prepare in advance so that you'll be ready.

It looks like a job offering is on the horizon, and it also looks like you've been pegged as 'the right person' for the job.

This is so great, Gemini, and it suits you so well. You are detail-oriented and observant; you thrive best in a situation where you're left to your own device - and you can freely create as you like.

This is what's opening up for you now - an experience where you get to do what you want. What's important for you to understand - and this is dire - is that you need to learn the importance of compromise. Accept your blessings with gratitude, but stay open to the idea of working with other people.



Cancer (June 21 - July 22): King of Wands

The King of Wands is a card that brings with it blessings and great good fortune. It's a card that lets you know, personally, Cancer, that you've been doing a great job and that you are loved and cherished for the work you've done.

No one has forgotten you, nor have they pushed you to the side...in fact, you are an integral part of what makes things go right, and it is during this week that you'll find out more about how appreciated you really are.

You may also receive a benefit this week - a gift, or an opportunity, something coveted and highly desired by others in your circle of co-workers.

Yes, this is mainly concerned with work, and in a way, it's a jolt for you to come to understand that your work is important and that even though you value home and love more, it's still vital for you to be involved, to share your ideas and to listen to the valuable ideas of others, as well.



Leo (July 23 - August 22): Seven of Pentacles

This card usually represents some kind of struggle - followed by success, and in your case, Leo, this plays out as a warning. What you might see this week is temptation.

The temptation to go back to what you once were; temptation to return to bad habits...you are so close to falling back into an old, destructive pattern that it would be best for you to remember what you did to become the glorious being you are now. You worked hard, Leo.

You were relentless in your approach to self-healing and autonomy; you don't have the patience any longer for dealing with things that nag you - or addict you, to speak plainly.

Temptation isn't cute; it's destructive, and you have come way too far to return to old habits...though those old habits may wave their nasty flags at you during the week. Try to remain strong, and do not falter simply because you feel tempted. Stay strong.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Four of Pentacles

You're still getting used to the fact that things aren't the same as they once were when you were a kid.

This week, you are going to find yourself reminiscing and complaining. You're the quintessential "Get off my lawn!" old man with a grudge and a chip on his shoulder - and honestly, it gets tiresome having to hear you. People in your life offer you ideas, which you promptly reject because only you know what's right.

Unfortunately, you're slipping back into some caricature of yourself where all you do is moan and whine.

Take a moment during the week to regroup; just because you have experience doesn't mean you get to be mean and nasty now. Your friends and loved ones are tired of being passive-aggressively berated by you. Time to grow up, Virgo, and getting older doesn't necessarily mean growing up.



Libra (September 23 - October 22): Eight of Cups

And a good time was had by all. Well, at least this week, that's for sure. This week is dedicated to all things good - and yummy, and healthy, and involved. Whatever it is that you have on your mind, it's going to manifest as a good time, which actually might mean a party.

Expect close friends to show up unexpectedly, and know that you are loved. Something special is happening this week, Libra, and it veers towards the love department. If you are in love, this week will reward that love with attention and security. You'll be feeling optimistic and able, and if there are plans you've made - you'll be in attendance and happy to be there.

All in all, enjoy the week without worrying if it's going to last or not, live in the moment, because as this card implies - good times are a-coming, and from the looks of it, you deserve every bit of the goodness coming your way.



Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Ten of Wands, reversed

It appears as though you've just shut the door on either an experience, an opportunity - or a person. And it's not opening back up. OK, so this is the week where you make a major decision: whether to do 'the thing' or not 'do the thing.'

You know what 'the thing' is and by the look of things, you're just not into any of it. This is a card of walking away, of saying goodbye to something that simply isn't working - something you perceive as hopeless.

It's taken a very long time for you to be able to say no to this, but, as it goes with something of this nature, you simply cannot keep beating a dead horse...and that is what you've been doing for years now.

This week may feel traumatizing - but it will also grant you immense freedom and a sense of inner peace. What you're about to do is the right thing, so stick with your gut on this one. Change is always hard, and shutting something down can be even harder - but in your case, it's a must, and you will do it. Carry on!



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Six of Swords

When you get the Six of Swords, you know it's not only time to move on, but it's time to start something new. Much like the Death card in the Tarot, this card is about new beginnings - born the hard way.

You've had an idea inside that head of yours, and you've come so close to watching it just...rot away.

Now's the time for change, and it is during this week that you'll be hearing about an opportunity that may just change your life. This card is about life after stagnation; movement from stillness - this is you, Sagittarius, and you can't possibly stay in the place where you are right now, not mentally - or emotionally.

Expect news of change, and be ready to accept it, as it will be good because, at this point, anything is good as long as it isn't a representative of laziness or inactivity. No Sagittarius can just 'hang out' for too long without making a superior splash. You are finally getting your '2021' chance to shine. Take advantage and make it so!



Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): King of Swords, reversed

On his head, the King is upside down and unable to lead. That's you, this week. Sometimes the bear eats you, and sometimes you eat the bear...and this week, the bear eats you, Capricorn.

Why is this happening, why is your world on its ear, throwing you off balance? Because, ordinarily, you think you can handle everything on your own.

You like being boss, but you've forgotten how to listen, and you've also diminished the importance of certain helpful people around you. Once you stopped paying attention to your surroundings, assuming all will be well if you just don't look, you started to watch the failings of your lack of effort come to be.

You cannot just set things in motion and expect them to go as smoothly as clockwork; you have to be present - and you have to be involved with other people.

It's just the way it is. You're not in a bubble, and you are certainly wise enough to know all this already. Use this upside-down time as a lesson: Listen to others, you're not the only smart person in town.



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Page of Swords

The week simply does not belong to you. It belongs to the nagging voices of others in your life, mainly children - and Aquarius, you need to be on the ball with this.

Whether or not there are kids in your life, there's an energy that you are denying - it's a youthful energy, filled with new ideas that you are simply not having anything to do with. Guess what? You have got to start opening to newness.

Did you ever think that maybe you could learn something new, something precious and wonderful via the teachings of someone much younger than you?

Yes, it's true, and it's time for you to stop thinking of yourself as the only smart person around. Age doesn't make for wisdom, especially if deny the wisdom of babes when they are right.

When you ignore the advice of someone who desperately wants to help you, you are denying yourself personal growth.

This week should shake you up a bit - stay open, Aquarius. Stay open and learn wonderful things.



Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Eight of Wands, reversed

This reversed card is all about looking to the past for answers and feeling frustrated that there are none. It's not an altogether negative card, however, as you will still be able to find solace and relief in the tales of the past. It really depends on what you want out of the past - is it justice?

Self-pity? Revelation? What's mostly going on for you this week is this tendency to slip into the past simply because you feel secure there, which also implies that you're not really living your best life here, in the present.

You may find yourself idolizing the past; how nice things were back then, how little you had to stress, etc...but those are illusions, dear Pisces; what's really going on is that you feel sad, or rejected over something, and you're trying to nail down your 'safe place.' Expect some interesting dreams this week, as well.



