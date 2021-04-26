Love Horoscope For Tuesday, April 27, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 27, 2021.

We are at a time of polarities. Not just in political terms, but with love and astrology explains why this energy is so intense this week.

The Moon is in Scorpio, and across in the distance, the Moon can see a stellium of planets challenging it.

The Moon is asking to share what emotions are available.

The Sun in Taurus supported by Venus, Mercury and Uranus seems to say that now is not the right time or that giving is too much to ask. It's time to take care of the self-first.

There's an emotional dance that's happening above and down below. Where do you feel pulled and pushed in opposite directions? Recognize it. It's time to find a way to balance the polarity of life.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't be so possessive, Aries. There are times when your loved one just needs a little bit of space.

This doesn't mean that you're not valued, important or loved. It just means that they need to do a few things to fill up their love cup, and when they do they will have more love and appreciation for you too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Give yourself a spa day, Taurus. It's a day for you to really focus on your inner wants and needs.

Perhaps you can end the day with dinner and drinks with a best friend. If you're partnered, perhaps plan a little walk under the stars while holding hands and end the night with a shoulder massage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes the universe lends a hand, Gemini. You've been longing for that soul connection. Just because you love and value your freedom doesn't mean you don't want to have someone there that has your back and you have theirs too.

The stars are aligning and even though you may feel like you just can't meet that special person, don't give up. You have to keep putting yourself out there. They will find you, and when you meet, you'll know without a doubt that this is the one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Show some gratitude for your friends, Cancer. There's nothing better than having good friends who love you unconditionally. You are one of those people who truly know how to be there for a person who is down and out too.

Maybe send out a simple text to someone who keeps coming up in your thoughts. You may be picking up their vibes, and they could use your energy as a pick-me-up right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be confident, Leo. It's not arrogant to admit that you have good qualities when you're around others.

You may be feeling that you need to really be your own advocate when it comes to love and the dating scene. If you don't speak up for yourself, who will?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love teaches you things, Virgo, but are you a good student? No one likes to admit when they are wrong, but your partner needs to see that you have a human side, too.

It's OK to say you're sorry. It will not be easy to admit that you made a mistake, but how sweet it will be for you to show you can admit to being less than perfect and not pretend that you did nothing wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Give of yourself, Libra. Time is a resource that you can never get back. So, when you share your time with someone they see how much you care.

Even if you're busy, rather than not say anything at all when you get a dm from someone you know has a little crush on you, say you see it, and you'll get back when you can. It's just a nice thing to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you're not ready, then you're not ready. Scorpio, you don't have to fully commit yourself to a relationship if this is not the best time.

Even if you don't plan to break up or end things, and you're happy, you don't have to give in to the pressure someone is putting on you.

If the title doesn't have value to you, then stand your ground. Do what feels right for you, and when you're truly ready to be called someone's girlfriend or boyfriend publicly, then say so. Not before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Taking care of yourself is not selfish, Sagittarius. When someone thinks you're being too self-centered because you're taking time for yourself, then that is a red flag.

Pay attention and don't let yourself ignore what seems to be a claim on your freedom.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Romance is something that everyone loves, Capricorn, so if you want to try and plan something special, your loved one will swoon.

When you really take the time to make someone feel special, it's so clear that you're interested in bringing your relationship closer. The day was made for love. So, why not enjoy the loving vibe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aim for security, Aquarius. A routine is always good when you are building a life together. It gives you something to look forward to, and to trust. It's what turns the me and you in a relationship into a 'we'.

If you want to do something the same way over and over again, just because it makes you feel like you're 'coming home', then why not. Enjoy the predictability of your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Choose your words wisely, Pisces. Take a little time to think through what you want to say and then speak with all the love you have in your heart.

It's always easier to be transparent when you understand your own feelings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.