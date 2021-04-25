Love Horoscope For Monday, April 26, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 26, 2021.

The Full Moon will take place in Scorpio, and the energy starts on Monday. The Moon in Scorpio can cause feelings of sadness, and sometimes overwhelming jealousy, but love can still find a way.

Powerful and deep, the waters of a Scorpio sign are often difficult for the temperamental Moon to manage or process.

To balance us out, like a good friend, we get some support from Venus in Taurus all day.

This is encouraging, as we work through this tough patch in the next few days.

We have all been there at some point in our own lives. Feelings are disruptive and hard to understand, but eventually, we find our way through with new wisdom and knowledge about love.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You get to call the shots.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your second solar house of possessions, and there's a little power play going on in your life that could change your view of love.

Aries, you may not realize this but your actions are speaking louder than your words.

You have some major decisions that you need to make when it comes to love: what do you want and perhaps what are you willing to give up in order to have it?

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get to know you once again.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your identity, and when this sweet dance happens once a year, Taurus, it brings you to realize the values you have set for yourself in the past - and the ones you want to make for the future.

It's time for you to take into consideration the big picture that everyone calls life. It's time for you to be yourself, and to truly be true to who you are - authentically.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Bad energy can reverse itself.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your hidden enemies, and the conflict isn't really as bad as it may seem.

The Sun brings out the egocentric side of you and others. Venus is a call to love.

You have a choice on how you want to handle matters that pull at your heartstrings. Trust your head? Or will you follow your heart?

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be the friend you'd want in your life.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your friendships, and this is when you need to pull yours closest to you. Who are the key players in your inner circle?

Sometimes friends need one person to just initiate the conversation or to ask what's going on or how can help be given. Trust your intuition, Cancer.

You may already sense which friend of yours is struggling and holding it all inside.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It is about you.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your social status and this is a positive omen for good things to come into your life through someone that you love and has your back.

Money, support or a lead for the perfect place to rent so you can move in with your significant other may be in the works, and all you need to do right now is ask to let others know that you're searching.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be hopeful.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your beliefs, and if you're single start looking for your mate by seeing what's happening in your astrology chart.

You might find that you're able to learn something new and insightful when looking at astrology.

Perhaps schedule a consultation using astrology to gain insight into your love life or check out your own for free online or through an app to see what's happening in your seventh house.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's a time and place for everything.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your secrets, and this is a no-go for you when it comes to love. Libra, you're fair. You want to be trusting.

But if you sense someone is holding something back when you're giving your heart, that could just your yes to eventually turn into a big 'no'.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Get ready for it, Scorpio.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your commitments, and this really could be 'the moment'.

You've been waiting for so long to hear those three words. You've been hinting around holding back your vulnerability.

But, there's so much good energy in your seventh house with a stellium of planets there, that love is going to find a way, and you won't have to wait anymore.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Self-love is important, too, Sagittarius.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your health, and it's time that you put your needs and daily routine first.

You have been letting someone's lifestyle and needs dominate your own, and it's caused a little bit of chaos in your life.

As much as you'd like to be there for another person and show your love and care, it's important for you to rethink things.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Make what you want to see happen come true, Capricorn.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your creativity, and the wheels in your head are spinning.

You aren't always the one who likes to show your feelings, but it would be sweet for you to wear your heart on your sleeve every once in a while.

Besides, it will feel good to let your heart express itself sentimentally.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes your parents are right, Aquarius.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your home, and there are times when it's best to stick to what you know. Sometimes differences cannot be worked out due to mindset.

You may try as hard as you can, but if the other person refuses to meet you halfway, you may have to let it go - at least for now.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Just say what you're feeling, Pisces.

The Sun conjuncts Venus in your communication, and there are times when you just have to say what you are thinking.

This doesn't mean you have to tell the person all that's on your heart but you can write a note, pen a text, and then hit delete.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.