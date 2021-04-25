Your horoscope for today, April 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

The Sun will be in Taurus. The Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Libra.

There are no restrictions to shopping or major decision-making, but Mercury, the communication planet, and Venus the planet of love work closely with unpredictable Uranus.

Try not to make promises that you cannot keep. It's essential to keep the focus on yourself.

If your birthday is on April 25, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are a deeply romantic person. You love people and enjoy socializing, but you keep your closest friendship circle small.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actor Al Pacino, Walter Mercado, and singer/songwriter Ella Fitzgerald.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is the day to make things happen. You have just enough charm to sweet someone off of their feet, and they will find it hard to resist your request if you ask nicely.

The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of partnerships, and this is such a compliment to structured Saturn speaking to Mercury Taurus. If you have to talk about money, this is a great time to bring up the conversation.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Plan for success. The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of daily duties, and with so much positive energy in your chart, you've got all the strength you need to get things around the house done. Perhaps even having time to spare to catch up with a friend or go for a long walk beneath the stars.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What a day for window shopping or going to the craft stor e and checking out the latest projects perfect to decorate your home or personal space.

The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of creativity, and it speaks so sweetly to Venus encouraging you to do something that spruces up an area that you feel needs a boost of positive energy.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Even though the piles of paper on your desk call out your name to be sorted through, you may want to take some time for fun, too.

The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of home, so spending the day indoors can be a perfect pleasure, but don't let it be boring.

Turn on some of your favorite music or plan to slow-cook a meal at home.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you've always wanted to write, the day is perfect for penning a story or blogging.

The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of communication and when it harmonizes with Saturn you may find it so much easier to sit down and write those 1000 words you've been hoping to get out of your head and on to the page.

Perhaps, you'll finally get an outline done for what you've been dreaming of creating.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Look at what the latest tax laws are so you can plan ahead for the upcoming year.

The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of money, and it's hinting that financial matters are an important thing for you to pay attention to.

You can be strategic this weekend as you work through some smart choices that could help you stay in the black when it's time to file next year.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's so much good to self-care, and while the Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of identity, it's a beautiful time for you to tend to your personal garden, and alleviate some of the stress you may feel because of letting things go.

It's a great day for you to clear out any clutter, remove some old items that you don't want or need, and organize a space that you're ready to make more functional in your home.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is your time to break away from toxic relationships. The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of hidden enemies, and when you sense something is no longer working for you in a relationship it's important to be honest about what you see.

While you may not want to openly confront the situation, in your heart you already know that distance is the answer to help bring peace back into your life, with less drama.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have so much to do and there can be a strong need to communicate what you feel while Jupiter brings thoughts and ideas to your communication sector.

An ideal place for you to really bear all can be with the people who know you best.

The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of friendships, making the weekend the perfect time to catch up with your best friend if you haven't talked in a while.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Lead the way. The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of career and social status, and there are lots of ways for you to make strides in your future.

You can hire a life coach or invest in a personal development program. Check out the latest promotional specials for life coaches.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Watch a biography or dig into your family's historical past to discover something new about your heritage.

The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of higher learning, and the day is perfect to really get into the nuts and bolts about what makes your cultural roots strong and how you might pass the torch on to the next generation.

Who knows? Maybe this is the time to write down some old recipes so that your children's children can have them in the future.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Apply for the home loan you hope to get or see what types of aid are out there should you need it.

The Moon spends the day in Libra your solar house of shared resources, and with support from Mercury in your communication sector, you may find information in the news, newspaper, online community boards, or even the local paper about sponsorships, new lending programs, or scholarships that help you finance a project you want to get done, but can't afford on your own.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.