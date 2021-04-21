Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

Taurus season continues, and we are busy as a bee on Thursday once the Moon leaves lively Leo.

If you have any detail-oriented tasks that require some meticulous attention, the next few days are keen for getting things right.

The Moon will enter the energy of meticulous Virgo at 9:02 a.m. EST, and remain there until Saturday evening.

If your birthday is on April 22, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You love the finer things in life. You are simple, but enjoy having one luxury item or two.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actress, comedian, and personality Sherri Shepherd and singer/songwriter Machine Gun Kelly.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Money rules the day, especially while you're in peak earning time with the Sun in Taurus all month.

But, there are times when you have to take care of yourself, too.

So, when the Moon ushers into the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of responsibilities and health, cue the music, this is your chance to get healthy and fit in time for summer.

Putting a plan into place will be tough with Uranus and Mercury making scheduling a bit complex. However, where there is a will, you can find a way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's all about you this month, and with so much energy in your first house of identity, you're not only aware that this is your chance to get things done, but you have lots of other opportunities coming your way.

Mercury in your sign speaking with zany Uranus can create a bit of a ruckus.

Communication signals can get crossed easily, so if an email or phone call doesn't come through when you're expecting it, take initiative and reach out. The stars can explain the reason why.

At the end of the day, make time for some fun. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of creativity and play.

You don't need to do anything fancy. Bake something at home. Enjoy some quiet time, where you can get comfortable and into a favorite show you've been meaning to binge-watch.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Life is complicated, and the rumors can start to spread like wildfire while Mercury, your ruler is in your solar house of enemies.

Prepare for sudden surprises, when the communication planet has a meeting of the minds with miraculous and unpredictable Uranus.

Things can come up that you didn't expect, especially while the Sun in Taurus encourages truth to come to light.

Home is the safe place you need, especially once the Moon gets tucked into the zodiac sign of Virgo for the next few days.

Plan to stick close to what you know, and if you have a chance to scratch off things on your list and postpone them for later, this is the time to steer clear of social engagements.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be overthinking things when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of communication.

Nitpicking at the details of a relationship could become your specialty, but this is not the best place to dedicate all of your attention - at least not right now.

Your friendships are featured in a sweet light while Venus is home in Taurus.

This is where you shine brightest with all the advice-giving you are so willing to give.

Before Mars enters your zodiac sign this week, be mindful of what you focus on, which is ideally yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

While the Sun remains actively dedicated to your career and social status sector, money is on the table for you to earn in some way.

You may see things clearly, including how to organize your time while the Moon begins to transit the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of money.

This is a wonderful time to sell things that you don't want. Perhaps online or at a consignment shop nearby.

Your friends will even appreciate your charity if you have gently used items or furniture pieces you'd like to give up (and replace with something newer).

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You'll want to feel good about your day, and having everything in order is the way to go.

The Moon brings with it some meticulous energy as it spends the next few days in your sign emphasizing all the things you love, like order and careful time management.

The most important place for you to keep a watchful eye is your career sector as Mars intensifies its energy in your solar house of social status before gliding into Cancer on Friday.

Fortunately, despite all that you must manage, you will get it all done without missing a beat thanks to good luck Jupiter and diligent Saturn in your work sector.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The past does not define how you do things now, even though there may be some themes replaying while the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your 12th solar house of the past.

There may be some push and pull in the area of money, perhaps resources that you share with others. A contract may be involved that requires careful attention.

Mercury speaks with Uranus in Taurus, and you may feel slightly more stubborn about change than you ordinarily can be.

But, you're able to stand your ground, especially with the blessings of Mars in Gemini keeping your career and social status sector strong. Even in the midst of tension, you'll handle things with style.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Money or deals may feel like they are a challenge right now as Mars in Gemini heats up your sector of shared money and resources.

The good news is that fortune is on your side. Expansive Jupiter in your house of authority figures is keeping a careful eye on Venus in your sector of relationships.

This can open doors for you in ways that are unexpected. Still, prepare for the unexpected as best as you can. Y

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With your ruling planet, Jupiter in Aquarius until December, so many good things can come your way when you speak it into the universe.

You may find that you're in a lucky spot with people in powerful positions. From bosses to decision-makers, what you ask for (sweetly) can be granted.

You appear to be competent, while the Moon activates your solar house of career and social status via the zodiac sign of Virgo. Put your best foot forward at all times.

And, if you've been hoping for a promotion, raise or some type of improvement at work, seek out what opportunities may exist for your line of work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may feel like digging your nose into a good book for the rest of the week once the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of higher learning.

You could pick up the latest book on financial planning or check out a podcast on budgeting.

Pragmatic Saturn, your ruling planet, in Aquarius can have you curious about cryptocurrencies or Doge, even if it's just to see what's going on for fun.

Fun is actually one thing that you have been looking forward to enjoying while Venus is in your sector of play this month. So, be sure to schedule one thing you'll enjoy doing before the end of the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Who has what and uses it in a certain way may be the topic of conversation this weekend while the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of shared resources.

Your family members may voice their own opinions and provide unasked advice while the Sun, Venus, and Mercury are all in your solar house of authority figures, family, and home.

Thankfully, Mars in Gemini urges you to take a run or get an evening workout in to burn off some stress by the end of the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love can feel fickle while the eager Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of commitments, but a tough angle to Uranus in your sector of communication reveals that sharing your heart openly can be hard to do.

Should an argument come up out of nowhere, try not to run from discussing a past grudge to clear the energy.

You have Jupiter looking over your shoulder protectively even if your worst fears come to the surface for you to examine them openly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.