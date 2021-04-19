Love Horoscope For Tuesday, April 20, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 20, 2021.

Things remain a bit volatile for our love horoscope this Tuesday, and our hearts are ready to roar as the Moon enters the bold and brave zodiac sign of Leo.

With the Sun in Taurus, we sense things from the depth of our hearts, and our focus is on pleasure and enjoy what we own.

The Leo Moon squares Mercury still young in its Taurus transit on Tuesday. Making big promises that can't be kept may take place. So, be cautious in believing things that are too good to be true.

The big-hearted Moon also squares Venus, the ruler of Taurus, and this can bring our selfish side out, too. The best way to use this energy? Look your best and practice sensibility until things settle down for the start of Taurus season.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of pleasure and passion.

You may feel bolder and more confident about what you want in your love life.

This may be a time where you decide to show your feelings and pursue a relationship with a bit of intensity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of home, and the family.

You may come across and more confident and determined when around relatives and people close to you.

You feel best in your most familiar surroundings, and this may be when you want and need your personal space.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of communication.

You may find that you prefer to speak your mind after thinking things over a bit longer than usual.

You might be less inclined to bend your wants and needs for others.

Compromise may not come naturally to you, and it could prompt you to give an ultimatum to your loved one if you feel cornered or unappreciated.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of money.

You will love to spend on things that feel luxurious to you and give you a sense of power or control in your environment or even your appearance.

This is a good time to look at items that you may be on the fence about keeping and connecting to their emotional energy to decide if they are worth having or better off donating to a worthy cause.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of identity.

You are comfortable in your skin and feel good about yourself at this time.

You may see your own courage and strength and have a healthier sense of optimism about your love life and your relationship with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of spirituality.

You feel truly connected to your higher power and your relationship with others.

You can find your quiet contemplative time rewarding, and enjoy spending time studying spiritual material or searching faith topics or even esoteric matters.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of friendships.

You stand out from the crowd, and others recognize you for your courage and strength.

You find it easy to get the recognition you need or want from others, and you can assert yourself well in groups when needed.

You may find that others flirt with you without you really doing anything to gain their attention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of career and social status.

You may find it natural for you to gain a solid position in the world and to present yourself to others in a positive way.

This is a great time for you to share your ideas and thoughts with a partner and to build the equality of your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of higher learning.

This is a wonderful time for you to study how love works and the inner workings of your own relationship dynamics.

You may find that you're able to gain a vast amount of knowledge and wisdom just by listening.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of shared resources.

You'll find it easy to get what you ask for. But, be mindful that your presence, can be both welcomed and intimidating for some during this time.

If you're eager to compete or win an argument, this is your time to bring a topic back up and get your significant other on your side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of commitment.

You may be ready to tie the knot or to pop the question of marriage.

If you've been looking at engagement rings or thinking about bringing the subject up to see where your significant other stands, this may be the right time to broach the topic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of daily duties.

There's always something that needs tending to, and this is a great day to focus inward and to get things done that make your home look its best.

Remove clutter from your bedroom space and turn it into the love nest you need it to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.