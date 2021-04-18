Love Horoscope For Monday, April 19, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 19, 2021.

Love is so sweet when it focuses its attention on the little things. And, we all get to enjoy some of the sensual pleasures that life has to offer while the Sun leaves Aries to enter the sultry vibe of a Taurus zodiac sign.

Taurus is associated with good food and what we own, so it's a great time to start planning a family or couple's picnic or to create a song list. Enjoy cooking at home or BBQing on the grill.

The communication planet, Mercury also enters the zodiac sign of Taurus.

Mercury in Taurus is exalted in the second solar house. In Taurus, we search for the finer things in life... such as nice clothing, beautiful music, and plenty of open space.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of personal property, and communicating about your home wants and desires with your mate or future partner is something to explore.

Maybe you prefer a little house in the country and your partner wants to live in the suburbs.

The next few weeks can be a good time to explore options and to take a trip to see what's available to you if you choose to buy or move in together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of personal development, and communicating about your needs. You have lots of them, and they are each important. You don't want to feel as though you're the only one who is giving and getting nothing back in return. Some things, however, start and end with you. Take time to do some journaling or schedule a coaching session with a life coach. Perhaps you are ready to reset some long-term personal goals. Make time to do so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of spirituality, and communicating about the way you feel when it comes to your faith. You may have stopped praying as your faith felt challenged during the last presidency, and now you're feeling like you need to restore your trust in a higher power. This could be a time when you're experiencing a difficult phase of life and some encouragement from your childhood religion or a spiritual guide would be an encouraging thing for you right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of networking, and communicating about who it is you'd like to meet or that you feel you need to connect with to start a business, find a new career avenue or to become part of a new social circle. You may find you are ready to rejoin a group and mingle again. Perhaps you've been recently invited to an event that's in-person and you've been reluctant to accept, but now you're ready to decide.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of social standing, and communicating about your position in society and your desire to volunteer for causes you feel passionate about. If you have a powerful life story that you want to use in a way that's helpful toward others with similar backgrounds, this may be your time to check out opportunities to show your support and gift your talents.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of secrets, and communicating about what it is that you've been hiding from others. You might have a period of your life that you feel ashamed over, but you're ready to explore for the sake of healing. You may find that you're able to open up more now than you once were, and the interest in therapy has increased and become an option.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of marriage, and communicating about sharing resources and being part of a team.

You might be looking at all that you've earned and are not willing to share because you've been burned by someone else in the past.

You can still be generous and giving without leaving yourself wide open to future problems.

Check out prenuptial agreements or sit down with your significant other to set ground rules and an arrangement that you both can live with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of health, and communicating about your desire for a true relationship and commitment, especially if you've been dating a while and wonder where you stand. You may be wondering if marriage is in the future or if your partner is not ready.

This is a good time to open the door to conversations that you feel are necessary to your decision-making when it comes to your own sense of security, or determining if you're going to stay in the relationship or break up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of romance, and communicating what your needs are emotionally, mentally, and physically. You can start to tend to them in small ways with little routines that you begin during this time.

You might set a goal that you write down and leave visible for yourself.

Perhaps you are interested in yoga and want to try it as a couple, or feel like walking together each night is a good idea now that the snow season is gone. This is a wonderful time to push your priorities and to see results.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of home, and communicating about romance and your longing for the little things that make your relationship special.

You might desire a bit more couple's time and feel like a date night would be great to restart.

With the spring being here, you could initiate a picnic night, even if it's in your own yard.

This could be a wonderful time to see what your partner likes. You may find that they reciprocate your desires back to you, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of short-term travel, and communicating about your home and your family.

If you've been dating someone and haven't had the chance to introduce your partner to the family, the next few weeks could be groundbreaking for your relationship.

If you've been thinking about starting a family of your own, this month could be a highly fertile time to try and become a mother or father-to-be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication, and communicating about your need to connect on an intimate level and talk about things more openly. You might find that language is sentimental to you now.

From sweet commercials to good, quality reading material, the written word is where to invest your time the most, especially if you're a writer or someone who enjoys working in the communication field.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.