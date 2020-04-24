Meaning Of Each Planet & Zodiac Sign In The 6th House, Per Astrology

6th astrological house of health and awesomeness!

The 6th house in astrology is associated with health.

The biggest lesson the 6th house teaches is for you to follow the ways of living in good health.

When you are faced with difficult situations in relation to your health, you have to face each obstacle head-on.

The 6th house in astrology emphasizes good habits and good scheduling.

You cannot ignore your health thinking that it will just go away. It won't.

You need to sleep on a regular basis, eat at certain times that work best for you, have patience, and be responsible for your own health.

The 6th house also impacts your mental health.

You need routine periods of relaxation to give you a chance to recharge and recoup.

When you take a moment to relax and let go of the stress of the day, you give yourself the chance to heal.

Some big points for you to remember in relation to the 6th house is that you need to set time aside to self-heal, reduce stress, heal your body, and give it proper nutrition.

Fun fact, many nurses have planets that live in the 6th house because they are nurturers. That's why they are drawn to the medical field.

The 6th house plays great roles for each planet when they are in the 6th house and they impact each zodiac sign in their own way.

See below to see how each planet affects your zodiac sign when in the 6th house, per astrology:

Meaning of each planet in the 6 astrology house

Sun or Moon in the 6th house

When the Sun is in the 6th house, you are dealing with emotional health and your feelings.

You have to work on investing your emotions in the right way so that you don't become emotionally drained.

The Moon also deals with emotions but on a more intimate level.

It's important for you to strive for a very easy breezy emotional life. You need to keep things light and keep the little things from getting on your nerves.

Venus in the 6th house

Venus is going to amplify your romantic emotions.

When Venus is in the 6th house, the universe is telling you to work on making a healthy relationship.

Mercury in the 6th house

You are very good at picking out when someone or yourself is suffering.

You are good at figuring out solutions to solve the problem and fix the situation. In health, you are able to really make a difference.

Mars in the 6th house

Mars deals a lot with confrontation, and it's important that when you are in any situation where you are agitated, you breathe.

You must figure out a better way to handle the situation without anger.

Saturn in the 6th house

You have to learn how to make progress in your health.

You don't want to suffer any more so you have to incorporate a more healthy lifestyle into your daily life.

Pluto in the 6th house

You have the ability to transform the energy you are putting into taking care of yourself into a way to benefit your health.

Jupiter in the 6th house

It's important to remember to stay active in your health and your healthcare.

You have to be careful that you are not overworking yourself because it can lead to health issues that you are not expecting.

Uranus in the 6th house

Uranus is pushing you to find your freedom in life when it's in the 6th house. It's important for you to find your independence and who you are when you stand alone.

Neptune in the 6th house

Stay in tune with nature and you will find a more natural, homeopathic approach to healthcare.

Meaning for each zodiac sign in the 6th astrology house

6th astrology house in Aries

Aries, when you are in the 6th house, you are a very hardworking, dedicated person.

You take the route of most resistance and you try your best to power through anything that comes your way.

This can also impact your health because you go all-in when you have to make changes to your health regimen.

Something that will be helpful for you is to carry a planner or a schedule.

Maybe even set alarms or reminders on your phone to remind you to take care of yourself at specific times.

I know Fitbit has reminders you can set to go move every so often or take a 5-minute breathing session.

You just have to find what works best for you.

6th astrology house in Taurus

Taurus, you have to find a balance. You cannot be all work and no play or relaxation.

You have to find a balance that works for you.

Take some time to relax and unwind after work and give yourself a chance to just be.

Taking some time for yourself will make your long days so much more bearable and you won't find yourself so overwhelmed all the time.

6th astrology house in Gemini

Gemini, you may be tired of your regular routine, so it's time to change it up a little bit.

Make it more interesting. It will be so much easier if you really like something than you will not find it tedious to get up and go to work every day.

You have to find a way to reignite your passion.

6th astrology house in Cancer

Cancer, you have a deep emotional connection with everything you do and it may take a toll on your body after a while.

This is because when you overexert yourself constantly into what you are working on and are overstressed, then you easily become overwhelmed and your emotions are thrown off.

You have to take time and relax. Find happiness in the mundane and take care of yourself.

These activities can include but are not limited to cleaning, cooking dinner, yoga, breathing, meditation, or any other stress-relieving activity.

6th astrology house in Leo

Leo, pure excitement and happiness are going to make your health so much brighter.

When you are happy, it is natural for your body to pick up on these good feelings and make them normal.

What you have to be aware of is that you don't want to get to the point where you are only successful when you are happy.

Because when stressful situations arise, you don't want to shut down and start having stress-related health issues.

6th astrology house in Virgo

Virgo, you are the ruler of the 6th house, so that makes it a very powerful time for you when you are in the 6th house.

You will find that you have to pay close attention to your exercise, habits, and nutrition.

This is because, when you are stressed, you can start having digestive issues, such as indigestion.

6th astrology house in Libra

Libra, you really need to figure out how to balance yourself.

You are spread way too thin. It's time to start delegating and letting other people in so that you can take some time to take care of yourself.

6th astrology house in Scorpio

Scorpio, you are a very hardworking person and are obsessed with doing the best you can.

You also like to be in charge of things. You do not like it when things start to spiral out of your control.

You want to have power all of the time. There is no giving up for you.

6th astrology house in Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you have to be careful that you don't drown yourself in your work.

You have to take some time for yourself to relax and to care for yourself.

Being obsessed with work is not going to get you anywhere.

It's important for you to figure out and develop the best health program for you that fits well with your life.

6th astrology house in Capricorn

Capricorn, routines help you out a lot. You are also really on top of your health concerns.

You are very disciplined and you like spending time caring for yourself.

You definitely do not have a hard time setting aside work from home life.

But, when you are frustrated with something, you have to relax and let it go because it's not good to stress over things for your health.

6th astrology house in Aquarius

Aquarius, you need to take all your energy and use it for your benefit.

Take on tasks that benefit you physically and start paying attention to your diet and exercise habits.

You have such a creative mind that you need to find a way to make the time you have set aside fun.

6th astrology house in Pisces

Pisces, you may be a bit emotional but you do enjoy everything you set your mind to.

You love what you do so that helps you handle all the stress you may be feeling.

Try to handle things as they come because you don't want to get in an anxiety spiral where you cannot figure a way out.

So, take the time for you to really focus on your health because you have to be at your best to take care of others who may not be at their best.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics. For more of her content, follow her on Facebook.