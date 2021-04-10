Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 11, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, April 11, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the New Moon in the zodiac sign of Aries.

Sunday's the big day. The New Moon arrives which indicates that we are starting things off in a big way.

Sunday's numerology arrives with the energy of a Life Path 11/2, the Intuitive.

Famous 11s include former American Presidents Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton.

Intuitives pick up on the energy of those around them, and they also make some of the best teachers around.

What you may find interesting about Sunday is that it brings you an opportunity to take something difficult in your life and use it in a big way

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups, reversed

Friends come and go. Sometimes it doesn't make sense to stay in a relationship with another person.

It may not even make sense to accept their calls. At first, it feels rude to send them to voice mail, but this is your boundary. Don't cross it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

You are learning the ropes.

Tackling a new skill is an important gesture toward personal development.

You have to remain competitive and stay on top of your game.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

People don't always try their best to get along with others.

There are really those types who look for ways to get under your skin.

The trick is not to let them. Keep that button that irritates you when hit hidden.

Don't even give a hint as to where it can be found.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Justice, reversed

You read the news and wonder what in the world is happening in the world?!?

You can't always depend on the powers that be to act in a way that you feel they should.

This is why it's so important to be that one person who is a light to the world for others to see.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords, reversed

Do things feel confusing? You have been conflicted for so long, take a break. That a-ha moment is near.

You have been thinking and overthinking, but once you stopped worrying there it was. The solution!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit, reversed

There are times to retreat into your personal space and catch some rest, but now may not be the right time.

There are people who need you and care about what you have to say. Show up. Your presence is important.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups, reversed

Try not to worry about things that you cannot control.

There are only so many hours in a day. Why spend what you have limited time for on things that will not matter in a day or tomorrow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Strength, reversed

You may think you have to be the strongest one in your family right now, but there are times when you need someone to be strong for you.

Let someone else take the lead right now. Nurse yourself. Rest.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Your patience has been helpful for a time, but now it's your turn to change things for the better.

You have been doing things everyone else's way.

But, now you need to do what makes sense for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Finances aren't everyone's strongest trait, so if you got yourself in a little bit of debt, don't beat yourself up over it. Be proactive. Try to do what you can to pay it off.

If you don't know where to start managing your money better, then all you need to do is ask someone for advice - such as a debt consultant or financial planner. That's what they are there for.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Your intuition can guide you along where your mind does not understand the way.

Start a small morning routine where you allow yourself to meet the day in meditation or prayer.

You'll gain insight and mental clarity to start the day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Do what you know makes sense for you. There will always be naysayers or people who criticize your choices.

The bottom line is that they aren't the ones responsible for your life.

You are. So, you get the final say on how you want to live.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.