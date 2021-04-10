Love Horoscope For Sunday, April 11, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 11, 2021.

The New Moon arrives in Aries, and it wipes the slate clean, but we may not have our heart involved in this solar/lunar interaction.

Despite Venus's close proximity to the Sun in Aries right now, amazingly she isn't speaking with the Moon, too.

This can imply that action must still be taken in the area of love, even if the feelings aren't there yet.

What may happen is that the emotions will follow once we do what must be done.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of personal development.

Self-love is so important, and even during times when you don't feel like you're all that special doing one small thing to honor your body and mind can make that day easier.

Do something that moves your life forward. Schedule a beauty spa day or plan a workout or get some much-needed reading done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of spirituality.

Everyone dreams about finding and being with their soulmate.

For that person to click with your inner being you will want to be intentional. Be authentic when meeting someone.

When you show your true self, the right person will love you for who you are. If they try to change you, it may not feel right to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of friendships.

Friends are the sweetness of life. You're so lucky to have even one good friend.

Don't you love how a good friend can really speak the truth into your life? Even if you don't feel like their advice is welcomed, it's a sign that you're loved and that they care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of social status.

If you're single and looking to meet someone new, don't date down or up, date from the heart. You may find that you love who you love.

It's important to pick someone with who you feel a strong connection.

As a couple, you both bring strengths to the relationship that can build each other up.

Try not to worry about their earning potential. See their heart as the wealth you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of higher learning. It's good to pace yourself and to take the time you need to know a person well.

When you first get caught up in the wonder of love, it's natural to want to rush into things and make yourselves an item.

But don't worry about wasting time with a particular person.

There's nothing like spending a few weeks, months, or years learning who they are by exploring life naturally together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of secrets. Things may happen that bring a secret to the surface.

You may even find out what you didn't know through a spontaneous comment or statement made by a particular person.

This can catch you off-guard and cause you to doubt or question everything you thought you knew.

Despite the feelings of anger that follow, realize this is good fortune bringing truth your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of marriage.

Sometimes partners in marriage need to work things out to decide who will take the lead in the relationship.

At first, it can feel like you're just arguing with each other all of the time, but when the drama ends you understand each other better - and this is where new intimacy can begin and continue to grow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of health, and a healthy relationship is what you need, and in many ways, it starts with you.

It can be hard to set boundaries for yourself when you're also trying to be kind and understanding with others.

However, while Venus is impatient in Aries, you may feel this way, too. Your intolerance for what you cannot allow may grow. This may be a good time to share how you feel with a partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of romance.

Do something spontaneous or a bit unplanned that is both sweet and romantic.

Maybe a quick drive to the beach to hold hands and watch the sunset, or schedule an early morning coffee date before heading off to work for the rest of the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of home. This is a wonderful time to stick to what you love and to enjoy all the things that are familiar and comforting to you.

Maybe you can bring out your old photo albums and spend some time in reflection.

Share your love and passion for your family with your children or make something for dinner that's yummy and simple that reminds you of home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of communication.

This is a good time for short and sweet little text messages that bring a smile or make you laugh.

You don't have to go too out of your way to send a loving reminder that you exist to a friend, family member, or even your partner while you are both busy throughout the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus conjuncts the Sun in Aries, bringing attention to your solar house of money.

Something may capture your attention and be the gift you've been looking to buy for your sweetheart.

If you've got an upcoming anniversary, birthday, or just like to plan ahead for the holidays, go shopping online or in-person. This can be a great time for you to find what you need or want to buy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.