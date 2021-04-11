Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 12, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, April 12, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Aries entering Taurus.

There's a different vibe to the day when the Moon enters Taurus. Taurus is fixed energy, and like its tarot card - The Hierophant, it loves old-fashioned things that are familiar and comforting.

The numerology of Monday pairs nicely with the Moon in Taurus, too.

Monday arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Creative.

Famous 3s include people like American journalist Barbara Walters, singer, actor Alan Alda, and songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

On Monday, it's a great day for surrounding yourself with comforts while trying something new.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, April 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You may experience a setback, but this happens when life is taking a turn in a new direction.

You might feel like a part of your identity is missing.

You may feel like this is a big loss but see the silver lining.

Less responsibility also means more time - time you can use to make a change that you have longed for.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

There's power in persistence, so don't give up. The more you stick to what you do, the better you become.

You learn things that other people don't because of the amount of time you've invested.

Keep going, even though, at times, it will be tough.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

When you're in love, you want your partner's attention to be on you, and you alone.

If you're feeling like their attention is divided, there may be a reason why.

Perhaps there's another person or situation that's captured their attention.

If you sense this, it's time to ask or figure out what it may be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

There's a time and place for seriousness. Give a situation the weight that it is due.

You don't always have to wear a smile on your face if that isn't how you feel.

You can be yourself and grieve the loss that you are experiencing. You're allowed to cry.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Spend time with good friends when you can. So much good comes out with being around people you love.

Your friends make you feel connected with yourself and with the world around you. You sense that you're part of something bigger than yourself. Feel their love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Get clear. You have been feeling things for a long time, but why? You may have just barely acknowledged your emotions about a particular person.

It's time to stop ignoring yourself and start digging into what it is that you think is truly happening in this relationship.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

This is a time to work hard and not to cut any corners. When you put in all the time and effort, you'll get the benefit of your efforts.

A good thing will come your way. You'll see things will improve for you by the work of your own energy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

There's a magical energy exchange that takes place when you apply love to a difficult situation.

Be the light of love in the lives of others around you. This is your time to shine.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

You are starting something new, but try not to step on toes while you break the glass ceiling. Don't make enemies.

You can be both competitive and sensitive as you strive to get to the top of your career.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Call a time out. Make time to think and relax this week.

Get out a sheet of paper or a notebook to write down the thoughts you have when you allow life to stop for a moment.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords, reversed

Your inner world is so expressive.

Your imagination and your ability to dream about the future are strong. Indulge yourself in some creative time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Emotions can be fluid. You may feel happy one moment, and then down the next.

You don't have to really understand what's the cause for your emotional roller coaster.

Some days life just happens to be a ride that you need to take and not try to control.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.