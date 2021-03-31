Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 1, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, April 1, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon leaves Scorpio to enter Sagittarius.

We see two approaches that can be taken on Thursday: action or inaction.

Thursday's numerology brings attention to the energy of a Life Path 1, the Leader.

The Leader of numerology is all about getting things done.

They are restless and determined. They are goal-oriented and resilient.

The Moon brings attention to the Temperance tarot card.

The Temperance card is about worrying to the point of lacking action.

Which one will you decide to practice for yourself?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, April 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

It's impossible to be on your A-game 24/7. There will be days when you'd rather crawl under the covers and avoid the world.

Cut yourself some slack. You deserve a little grace. You're having an off-day. Do your best with what you have. Tomorrow will be easier.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

There are two forms of control: trying to make someone do what you want or exercising restraint.

You are coming to a crossroads where you need to decide what type of leader you want to be. It's not easy to choose either path, but people will respect you the most when they see your heart by the way you treat them.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your words create worlds. You may not realize how powerful the smallest thing you say can be.

Choose words of love. Build others up.

Be a person who speaks life and light into situations. Criticize less. Compliment more.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

At first, you thought that you would never get over the feeling of betraying you experienced, but now that you've put things into perspective and some time has passed.

You've stepped into your personal power while not letting anyone have that amount of control over you again. Good for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You may not always see things for what they are. This is why hindsight truly is 20/20. But, you'll continue to learn and grow.

You'll become wiser each and every day. You will figure this thing called life out in your own time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You didn't start the problem, but that doesn't mean you cannot take ownership and try to resolve it.

You see where things are headed and why arguing isn't going to work.

Your natural leadership skills can kick in and help you to bring peace to the situation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You don't need to be forceful to be strong.

You just have to stand your ground and not bend when you feel strongly about your position.

You don't need to feel bad for being clear. You have a right to your opinions.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Your feelings about the situation remain unclear. You have to think and process things through.

You have lots going on and you need time. When you are ready to do what you need to do, you'll be motivated and determined - difficult to deter, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Now that things are settling down you'll feel more at ease with yourself. It's a horrible feeling to be pressed for time.

You'll figure out how to manage your time more effectively. You'll know where things stand once you have figured things out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience may be a virtue, but worrying is not. If someone keeps saying how worried about a particular situation, have discernment.

Sometimes people use words to signal their virtue but their actions are empty.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

There's always a new beginning, and even if you would prefer not to start something new because you're trying to honor a memory, think about how much good your moving forward is for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You're ready for action. You have to be strategic with what you decide to try.

You don't want to waste your time and your resources by doing a bunch of things at the same time. It's better to know what you want to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.