Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 31, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 31, 2021.

Love can be so romantic, and that's what we can experience on Wednesday as Mercury, the communication planet gets cozy with Neptune, the planet of dreams while in the sweet sign of Pisces.

Yet, reality can become murky and it can be hard to keep both feet on the ground, but still who can resist romance?

There's so much good to allow yourself to experience the beautiful flight of fancy afforded to us all on Wednesday.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of spirituality, and it prompts an opportunity for you to fall in love with fate and to anticipate its interaction in your life on a surreal level.

You may meet a soulmate or think of one that you had a special relationship with.

You might have a chance to hear your inner voice or discover a truth that's hidden in your heart about love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of friendships.

There's always a lifelong connection with a friend that you've held close to your heart.

The day brings an opportunity to feel those individuals in your life as if they were near. You may sense things without being told or know that

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of self-worth.

Sometimes without realizing it, your self-esteem can take a hit, but some time to yourself or focusing on your strengths can help revive it.

When you sense the negative chatter try to bring you down, turn its attention to the good things you bring to the table.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of beliefs and principles.

Beliefs can be hard set or changing. There are things that you may have grown up to think or believe that come under evaluation for you.

You may not know what this will mean for the future or the path it will take you down, but being aware of the possibilities is part of the process that you need to explore and grow from.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of secrets.

Secret sharing is a healing process. Sometimes when you've held on to a secret for too long it starts to take on a new shape and cause you to remember the facts differently.

This can be a creative time for writing in a journal or starting your memoir to help you process what you've hidden for too long but need to talk about and heal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of marriage.

There are some good to positive illusions about your mate and sometimes, with time, they start to die down and you wonder "Who did I marry?"

The rose-colored lens of your love glasses may fail you but there's always a reason to love your partner even when you see their imperfections blaring.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of health.

When you don't have the support of your significant other to live a healthy lifestyle it's hard to stay on track.

However, you might be able to discover a creative solution that helps you to stop looking at what they are doing and to focus on what it is that you can do to reach your aim and perhaps motivate them to change their bad habits, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of romance.

Being happy and feeling like you're falling in love with a person over and over again is so sweet.

You may find many ways to express your sentimental side and to bring out the sweetness of your relationship through hugs, texts and thoughtful gestures.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of the home.

It's good to have a familiar routine that you look forward to sharing with someone you love.

You might enjoy having your favorite takeout tonight or watch a movie you've already seen but love while doing simple things like folding laundry together or playing a boardgame.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of communication.

It's so sweet to wake up to a good morning text and even sweeter to have someone to say good night to.

Even if you're single, sharing these moments with a friend can give you a sense of belonging and that your world has opportunities where love can be discovered everywhere.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of money.

You can't buy love, but you can do things that are free and make life romantic. Go for a long walk and star-gaze or spend a little bit of time sitting on the patio sipping your favorite beverage while listening to nature outside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury conjunct Neptune activates a dreamy nature and sense of desire in your sector of identity.

You have many positive traits and qualities so don't underestimate them or think that they aren't special.

You're uniquely designed and throughout today honor your inner and outer beauty. There are so many ways that you shine.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.