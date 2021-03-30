Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 31, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 31, 2021.

The Sun is in independent Aries. The Moon is in passionate Scorpio, and it's time to be creative.

The vibe is there for art, music, or doing things that involve media because Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Creative.

The catch is to be careful not to stretch yourself too thin as your interests can be scattered slightly more than usual.

Try to avoid the temptation to multitask, even if it appears to be the way to get more things done in a shorter amount of time.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Self manage. Easier said than done, but the truth is that when you learn to master yourself, so many other areas of your life become easier.

It's not easy to focus on you when there's a lot of blame to go around, but this can be where change starts.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Listening to your gut is tough when your inner voice is confusing to you.

There are times when you have to borrow the logic or reason of a friend that you can trust.

For now, delegate your thinking to a friend who can help guide you on this journey safely to the other side.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You have learned what to do and now you're doing it for others. You have mastered this skill so your work ethic is what's left to take you far.

Ask for what you think your energy deserves. You've earned the right to trust your ability, and others will, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Choose your favorite subject or area of skill to master. You have so many good qualities and traits.

You may not have to really put in too much effort. Everything you need is within yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Don't waste another moment of your day only to be frustrated in the end.

You have been giving your advice, suggestions, and wisdom to someone who isn't listening.

It's time for you to keep your energy to yourself and wait for when it's either appreciated or heeded.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

One on hand you have the ability to be balanced, and on the other hand, you have the ability to make sound decisions.

You're in a powerful position. Use your strength and don't be afraid to exert your personal power.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Let God take it from here. You're worried and cares can be given over to your higher power.

Surrender them. Don't let your thoughts constantly turn over when the universe is able to take your fears and give you the freedom you need.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Everything is going to plan. What you need is to remember that things are going to work out even if you fear that they won't.

The past has proven life has a way of making things flow. So trust in the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

In the past, you would have reacted in a big way, but now that you're wiser you know to exercise restraint and to not let your emotions get the best of you.

Your inner strength is ultimately your superpower.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You get to enjoy all that you've worked hard to have. You have earned the right to feel proud of all that you've accomplished.

In fact, others admire all that you've done and you have no reason to feel guilty for being successful.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Sometimes you have to endure a loss, but that doesn't mean it will always be this way.

You may go through a period of remorse for not having noticed that things were headed in a negative direction soon.

Life happens. You get busy. All you can do now is rebuild.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Look ahead. The time for you to take action is near.

It's a great time for you because it's what you've been waiting and planning for.

You're undistracted and prepared mentally to work hard and hit a big goal.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.