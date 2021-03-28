Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 29, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 29, 2021.

Tap into your inner leadership skills, as Monday brings attention to our desire to shine.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 1, the Leader.

Famous leaders who are also a 1 include Martin Luther King, Jr., and Dick Cheney

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra bringing attention to the Empress tarot card.

The signs say to listen to your inner voice and heart and to trust your intuition when deciding where to channel your energy all day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, March 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Success is around the bend. You have been working on building up a supportive system of friends and family, and despite your naysayers, you have certain people in your life who always have your back.

Things are going to go well for you because your hard work matched with all that you have in your favor fosters a strong finish on this project, task, or journey in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Be mindful of what it is that you say. You have a lot of things on your mind, so of course, you want to talk it out. The thing is that the mouth is like a sword.

Truth is important, but if you're too honest, too soon, it cuts like a knife. Don't dismiss how deep wounds go, especially when your intention is to try and heal.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Words matter. You are making changes through the impact of what you say, but this time you may want to exercise restraint.

Your message is not easy to digest, and the changes can feel sudden. Be yourself, but also try to be sensitive to others.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Justice is served. You witnessed karma first hand, and now your empathy is making you feel bad for someone's consequences.

This is how they learn. Try not to enable by buffering their outcome.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You are recovering from this setback, slowly, and even though you're sorry and swear you won't do it again, the habits are where you need to pay attention.

They will bring you back to this place if you don't do something to change.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Starting something you've never done before can feel like a daunting task.

You don't even know where to begin when it comes to doing your research or what questions to ask.

Jumping in can be the best place for you to start. Let yourself go through the muddle and you'll figure it out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

If you're feeling like something is off, listen to your instincts.

All too often our inner sensibility kicks in long before the hard facts manifest to confirm our spiritual senses.

There's a reason you're feeling this way, so don't shake it off or dismiss it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You thought you were finished, but now you've come to realize that there's still a bit left to do. Don't let this discourage you. It's a hidden opportunity.

You can see where you didn't do things the way you wanted to do them the first time around and make your improvements.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Discernment is something you have to foster each and every day. Daily situations come up that encourage wisdom or foolishness.

When you make certain decisions only to discover that you've stepped off your path, stop and ask yourself what do you need to learn in this situation? And allow time for you to get back to square 1.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Focus on one thing. Having too many tasks that you're interested in starting all at the same time can be fun, but there's a good chance that you could fizzle out and lose interest in them all.

Make a list and decide which one demands your attention the most.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

You didn't expect there to be so much chaos. Things were going fine and then suddenly life turned for the worst. Your heart is broken and things are confusing.

There's a lot of unsettled business, too. During this time, it's important for you to try and stick to what's normal and routine in your life.

Friends, family, and work can help you to remember this won't last forever.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Pick your battles wisely. Try not to fight with people who you know will only want to argue and not find the common ground.

There's no real purpose or good that can come out of quarreling when you know there's no end in sight.

Take a break. Call a time out or wave the white flag of surrender until the timing is better, or if needed, avoid the subject completely and find a new way to manage the tension if you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.