Love Horoscope For Monday, March 29, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 29, 2021.

It's going to be a good day for love and getting together with others.

The Moon spends the day in Libra, and it works well with Jupiter which is in the fun and playful energy of Aquarius.

The planet of love, Venus, continues to align our thoughts and ideas with what the Sun wants which is to manifest things that relate to the zodiac sign of Aries - ambition, passion, and getting things done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your friendships.

You want their admiration and respect, so when you feel like you're doing all that you can to earn it, it's disheartening and difficult to shake off that feeling.

But, realize that just because someone doesn't answer or leaves you on read doesn't mean that they don't care. They may just be busy, or something is going on in their life that has nothing to do with you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your social status.

Having money makes paying bills easier, and it can alleviate some of the tension you sense in your life, but there's no promise of love just because you have wealth.

You may feel like your earning potential should make you more attractive, but the truth is your wealth comes from your heart.

A soulmate loves you beyond what you bring to the table.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your beliefs.

Friendships and how you interact with them can start to show you who you truly are as a person because they are mirrors.

When you catch yourself truly disliking something in a friend that you believe should not upset you, ask yourself if you ever have seen this same trait within yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your sensuality. It's not easy to pivot from work to your sexual side.

You may check out completely and detach from your sensitivities because you have to hide them so much while at work.

This can mean you need to find a way to unplug and transition from work to home. Take a shower or sit in the backyard and enjoy looking at clouds or observing nature.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your commitments.

We learn from experiences, and when we make a commitment and keep it or not, we learn how that feels on various levels. You may feel challenged by what you've gained this last year in your life.

Perhaps you've gained wisdom, a friend or a new perspective. Taking these moments and using them wisely are the way to go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your health.

Having to share things with people you love can continuously create questions as to whether or not what you're doing is the right thing. You may not feel so sure, and it could cause you to pull back.

This will ripple in your relationship and create insecurity. Instead of extending your help, and then later pulling back, be sure that you are OK with giving of yourself without strings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your romance.

Love seems distant but there's a chance that even despite the miles you can make it bloom. You have to give things time.

There's really no rushing love. Start small. Let it happen organically. Nothing real needs to be manipulated for you to keep it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your family.

While our family of origin will always hold a special place in our lives, there's a line in the sand that gets drawn when you enter adulthood.

You may feel that you have to repeatedly point to the line and respectfully ask that it's not crossed during discussions or when visiting.

The hard part is shaking off the fact that they are likely not going to change, and figuring out how to manage your feelings afterwards is the toughest part.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your communication.

Speaking from the heart and wearing your feelings on your sleeve isn't easy, but it's so worth it.

When you open up how you feel and see if the feelings are reciprocated, you'll know where you truly stand in your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your possessions.

At the end of it all, what you own you cannot take with you. All you can do is secure what you have now, and if you keep thinking about how to handle your inheritance matters, manage it to the best of your ability with the right paperwork, then leave it alone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your identity.

You're still figuring things out, so when you speak opening, talking aloud about the way you feel, it's hard to know if you're doing things because it holds special meaning to you or if you're trying to people-please. Finding time to just think and process can be a big help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun, Venus, and Chiron in Aries square Jupiter in Aquarius, and this can indicate hidden feelings of insecurity in the area of your spirituality.

How you spend your money can reveal the state of your heart. You may spend to hide feelings of hurt and sadness. You may invest your money in yourself.

If you catch yourself overspending, this can be a sign that something deeper is going on and you should check to see what your heart is telling you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.