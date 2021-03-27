Daily One Card Tarot Reading For March 28, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 28, 2021.

The Sun is in Aries and the Moon is in Libra.

The Full Moon in Libra arrives on Sunday, and with it comes so many opportunities to cleanse and invite some form of restoration.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Sunday's Full Moon signals a release of energy. This is a time to cleanse!

Tarot cards can be cleaned by setting them out where they can absorb the moonlight.

Moon water can be made by setting a little jar out with water, and this can be used for casting spells or cleansing crystals.

One fun thing to do when setting an intention during a full moon is to take a cup of water and capture the image of the moon's reflection.

As you ask the universe to participate and bring to you what you want to have, you meditate on the moon in your cup. Then, drink it.

If you feel like ending the night with a moon bath, enjoy!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Listen to your heart. There are tons of reasons why you should do what you feel.

You're sure and confident about what you want. There's nothing stopping you from going for it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Stop overthinking. You have replayed this scenario in your mind over and over again.

But, now it's time to drop the worry. Things are going to get better once you start working on the problem directly.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Be careful with money. You don't need to spend more than you have.

Don't go into debt just to get something now. If you can save up, do so.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

There's praying for help, and then there comes a time when you have to do the work.

God often helps those who help themselves, so what you think needs to be done, initiate it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You're getting emotional. There's a lot going on in your life, so it's normal to feel like you don't have that much control.

But, even when you're doing things with tears in your eyes, you ultimately have the final say on how you react to a situation.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

This is a creative time period, and it's really important that you take advantage of your opportunity.

You may not always have the time, energy, and resources to come together as nicely as they are doing now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

The problems are finally going away. What you thought would be a situation forever is showing signs of weakening.

You'll soon have this chapter of your life behind you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You used to be at the top of your game, but now you're back to square 1.

This may feel like a negative place to be, but the truth is that you get to reinvent yourself.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You're tired. As a result, your intuition may not be as strong as it once was before.

You have to rest and let your mind also find peace. Then, you'll be able to make decisions confidently.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Keep doing your part. You had some losses, but money comes and goes.

With time, you'll see that your financial picture brightens up and things work themselves out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You were warned. This path was the road less traveled.

You knew that there would be mountains to climb, and you choose to go it anyway.

Stick to the plan and what you're working toward will figure itself out with time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

The rules aren't concrete. Some things are relative to the situation.

Test the waters. Perhaps a no is really a maybe or a yes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.