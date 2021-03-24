Love Horoscope For Thursday, March 25, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 25, 2021.

The Sun in Aries brings vitality to our love life, but there's something amiss, perhaps.

Love can feel like a puzzle.

When one piece is missing it's hard to visualize the whole picture because the empty spot commands attention.

With Venus hiding behind the Sun in Aries, what we want can even be difficult to understand. We may feel baffled, even under the best circumstances.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of identity, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of personal development.

There are times when self-doubt roars its ugly head and it has you thinking you need to hide behind the shadows or worse, work harder for someone's love.

These are the moments you need a gentle reminder that you are sufficient enough to be loved for who you are.

And, when you sense that your self-esteem is dwindling, pick yourself back up and do what you can to rebuild your confidence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of hidden enemies, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of spirituality. Love comes from within, especially during the most difficult times in life.

You may not feel super loving all of the time, but you want to be. During these moments of challenge, hand over your anxiety and get into nature.

Spend time in surrender and connect with your higher power to restore your faith and bring you back to a loving nature with yourself, and then toward others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of friendships, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of networking.

But, this is where you shine. You're a master at meeting people and getting to know things about the people in your life.

If you're single, this can be a wonderful way for you to break the ice with a person you're interested in knowing better, too. Make an attempt. Try it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of your career, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of social status.

It's really hard on your love life to focus solely on one thing.

Try to make time for all the other areas of your life that have value. Make a little bit of room for friends, or play, and yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of higher learning, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of what you believe.

When you're learning to merge your life with another, it can be challenging. There's always a need for compromise. You may find that this isn't always what you want to do, but for the sake of your love life, you'll want to try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of shared resources, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of secrets.

Sometimes you may want to have a little bit of something just for yourself. You might think that putting together all your money is smart, but for gifting and doing things on your own, you might choose not to, and that's OK.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of commitment, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of marriage.

It's important to define your relationship based on what makes the most sense for you and your significant other. Love comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes. What works for you is all that matters.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of daily duties, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of health.

It's stressful to meet the demands of love when you're working, running a business, taking care of your family, and doing things for yourself, too. You need room to breathe. Plan a break when you can, so that you aren't burning the candle from both ends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of creativity, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of pleasure.

Sometimes the thing that seems the least important is enjoying yourself. You might put it aside imagining that there will be time tomorrow, but then tomorrow comes and the time flies. Don't make this a habit. Schedule your good times in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of home, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of family.

Where there's lots of love people can have expectations and take each other for granted. You may not see that you project an expectation onto someone else, but there's a good chance that you do. Pay attention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of communication, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of technology. Glitches happen.

Text messages get lost, emails don't go through, voicemails don't always work. If you've been trying to reach someone and they say it happened, try to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus is in Aries, activating your solar house and astrology sector of money and personal property, but because she's so close to the Sun, you may experience hardship in the area of possessiveness.

There really can be a version of 'mine' in a relationship, but when you claim what is rightfully yours, be sure to also proclaim what is the 'us' in your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.