16 Powerful Tarot Card Tattoo Ideas & Their Meanings

If you're in need of some inspiration look no further than tarot cards.

Tattoos mean something different to everyone. Even though you might have the same tattoo as someone else, the meaning behind the tattoo could be vastly different.

The same goes for tarot cards, whose deep and powerful meanings are interpreted differently depending on who is reading the card.

Their deep meanings and powerful imagery make tarot card tattoos a great addition to your body art.

At the end of the day, you’re going to proudly wear that permanent piece. You have the power to show it off to the world or keep it to yourself.

In the deck of tarot cards, did you know a female walking a lion represents strength? It means you have the courage to over any obstacle to come your way. The Justice tarot card shows your objectivity to any situation.

Tarot cards have an individual meaning unique to the person who pulls it. Their simple meanings are significant and can change the wave you’re riding in. Nothing is set in stone and tarot tattoos can remind you that every day.

Tarot card tattoos also come in many beautiful forms. The simple or intricate designs are a reminder of the beauty that comes with this life. You can have any design with your tattoo because of the endless possibilities of design.

Whether you’re a veteran in the tattoo world or you’re new and still pondering for your next one, read further for 25 tattoo ideas based on Tarot cards.

1. The Star tarot card tattoo

Meaning: hope, faith, purpose, renewal, and spirituality.

It’s about your connection to the otherworldly. Get this tattoo if you're needing a little more whimsy in your life. If you need a reminder to always have faith this is the perfect signature for you.

2. The Fool tarot card tattoo

Meaning: new beginnings and having faith in the future.

The Fool is inexperienced and always down for an adventure. He has beginner's luck, the skill of improvisation, and believes in the universe. Perfect for anyone who wants to carry a little luck with them.

3. The Lovers tarot card tattoo

Meaning: relationships

Whether it be following lust or love, the Lovers will show you the direction your romantic life will lead to. It’s usually shown with two bodies. Get this ink when you're in need of reminding that love is the greatest thing we do. Love is powerful and it will guide your way.

4. Strength tarot card tattoo

Meaning: embodies the ability to remain cool and collected in moments of high stress.

It represents your will and power to conquer any difficulty. Sometimes we're all in need of strength. We need to be shown that we are strong enough to get through any moment of difficulty.

5. The Wheel of Fortune tarot card tattoo

Meaning: life change

For example, going from rich to poor or visa versa. It may also refer to items not related to money too. ​This tattoo is perfect for anyone who wants to change the meaning of wealth in their life.

6. The Chariot tarot card tattoo

Meaning: the conquering of hardships and conflict, moving forward in the right direction.

This card refers to how only through hard work may one overcome any obstacle in life. ​Similar to Strength, the Chariot tattoo will point you to where you need to go and give you the power to do so.

7. The Magician tarot card tattoo

Meaning: encourages one to dig deep and tap into the full potential one may be holding back on.

It refers to talents and capabilities that may be hidden and in need of unearthing in order to positively enact change in one’s life. ​If you ever need a reminder to take risks and unearth your passions, take a chance on the Magician for that.

8. The High Priestess tarot card tattoo

Meaning: encourages reflection upon oneself.

This emphasizes to trust one’s instincts in order to get through questioning times. ​A tattoo like this will provide you with the instinct to trust yourself even when you can't.

9. The Empress tarot card tattoo

Meaning: love, new business, or the creation of a family.

It shows that the only person who can captain their life ship is themselves. It refers to never forgetting that you have the most power and will to change your life. Get this tattoo when you need to be reminded that you can change your life and only you have the power to do so.

10. Death tarot card tattoo

Meaning: the end of a relationship or pursuit.

With that, Death also brings a new sense of self-awareness, showing one that the end might not always be a bad thing. Death means gaining knowledge about the relationships and connections that have ended. Getting this ink means you're okay with what may come to an end because you'll garner more knowledge about the experience.

11. Justice tarot card tattoo

Meaning: demonstrates that the fairest decision will be made.

The sword cuts through any bias and will not be swayed when determining the most objective outcome. The justice tattoo will remind the wearer that the best decisions should be the one that's equal to all parties.

12. The Sun tarot card tattoo

Meaning: celebration, joy, and positivity.

It shows our truest happiness when we are most in tune with our needs and wants. Get this tattoo if you need a little more light in your life.

13. The Moon tarot card tattoo

Meaning: the many possibilities of life.

There are multiple choices and paths in decision making. However, your intuition will guide you in the right direction. The Moon wearer will always be reminded of the infinite choices in life.

14. The Emperor tarot card tattoo

Meaning: stability and security in your life.

Get this ink to remind yourself of the discipline and self-control that helped you get this far in life.

15. Three of Cups tarot card tattoo

Meaning: celebration and friendship.

This tattoo symbolizes the greatness of friendship and successful creative events. Get this tattoo to remind yourself to enjoy the little or big victories in life.

16. The Hanged Man tarot card tattoo

Meaning: surrender

The Hanged Man represents the ultimate sacrifice, surrendering yourself to whatever situation may need it.

Every tattoo will be significant to the wearer and have a meaning personal to themselves. The beauty of a tarot tattoo will always remain.

Isabella Ong is a writer who covers tarot, astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.