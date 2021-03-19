Love Horoscope For Saturday, March 20, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 20, 2021.

Pisces season is over, and now we begin our time with the Sun in Aries, which brings attention to the self, a desire to command attention and to be recognized by the one that you love.

What about love? Venus is still in the zodiac sign of Pisces, but not for long.

Venus enters Aries on March 22nd, and this means that over the weekend our emotions may be slightly confusing, perhaps teetering between selflessness and wanting to be given credit where it is due.

Be mindful as you learn to balance this radical energy as we all try to adjust from the emotional depths of a Pisces transit to the fiery commanding energy of Aries season.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your third solar house of communication. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of career and social status. Sometimes you want to do things your way but it also affects the people in your life. If you're making important changes when it comes to your job, try to clue in your mate, even if the decision is ultimately yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your second solar house of personal property. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of belief. Sometimes the value is placed on things more than the relationship when it really needs to be the other way around. Try to make sure that you're not acting overly possessive of the wrong things in your life. Check your values when a situation seems off.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your first solar house of identity. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of secrets. There are times when oversharing is more harmful than helpful. You may think that a person needs to know certain details about your past, but they don't right now. Let your truths come out with time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your twelfth solar house of spirituality. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of marriage. It's important to be with someone who is on the same page as you. You may think something is cute or compromise and then later regret it because of the depth of your convictions. Be honest with yourself and your spiritual limitations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your eleventh solar house of friendships. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of work. This is the time to partner up with your best friend to get a job done. If you're planning a move, a project at home, or something that requires help you cannot afford, ask your friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your tenth solar house of career and social status. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of romance. Work can get in the way of the love you're trying to build with someone. There may be ways to create sparks even if there's not enough time for you to be together and work things out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your ninth solar house of beliefs. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of the home. You can live with someone and still not be on the same page. This can cause tension between family members and make life feel uncomfortable. You may need to let certain things be a 'agree to disagree' situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your eighth solar house of shared resources. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of local travel. If you can't afford to take a trip, maybe you can see if a home swap or staycation is suitable for what you need. Perhaps you can borrow and loan an apartment for the weekend from someone you know who needs a pet sitter or is going out of town so that you can get a change of scenery and they can get a service they need but was out of their budget.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your seventh solar house of commitment. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of money. Even the most successful relationships can struggle with finances, and one area of contention is whether or not to share a checking account. You may find that you're relationship has some difficulty when it comes to how to use what you have and perhaps this feels like a test of your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sixth solar house of daily duties. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of identity. You are what you do in many ways. You may feel as though your daily habits, routines, and tasks are slightly more defining to who you are as a couple. If you want something to change, review what you do each day and the impact it has on your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your fifth solar house of creativity. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of the past. Jupiter expands things, and you may struggle to let go of problems that have held you back; however, this is the time to get creative and to see how to break from situations or people that you know are toxic and not good for your life at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your fourth solar house of home. The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your sector of friends. The urge to get together and socialize grows. You may feel like opening your house to visitors or be invited to go out of town to visit with relatives who you haven't seen in a while.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.